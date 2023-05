Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the TOP TV shows in the country. For a couple of weeks now, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora starrer show has been seeing a slight decline in the TRPs. Aishwarya Sharma quit the show a couple of weeks ago. And now, the rest of the cast will soon sign off as well. It is being said the show will take a leap going forward after which a new cast will be introduced altogether. Well, it is implied that Harshad Arora aka Dr Satya will leave Sai as she is in love with Virat. Satya and Sai's are not happy with the same. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh recalls her first day on set 'People had second thoughts about casting me'

Sai and Satya's fans trend Saiya Deserved Better

Well, some of the twists of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin did not sit well with some sections of the fans. They felt that it ruined Virat's (Neil Bhatt) character and therefore, SaiRat as a jodi. Some even asked for a new male lead. After a while Harshad Arora entered the show and fans started shipping Sai and Satya together. Harshad and Ayesha Singh started grabbing headlines in the entertainment news for their affable bond on and off-screen on the show. And just a couple of weeks ago, Sai and Satya also tied the knot. Sai and Satya are just pretending to be husband and wife. But somewhere, fans really wish that they end up together. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin beauty Ayesha Singh offered role opposite Arjun Bijlani? Here's what we know

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai and Satya spend some time together; fans are upset

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we see Sai coming back and inquiring about Satya. The Adhikaris slam Sai but Satya takes a stand for her. Sai and Satya make up as the latter seems angry with Sai. They both also bond over food as Sai helps Satya cook Amba's favourite dish. Later, Sai helps Satya as Savi puts clips on his hair while playing. We all know Satya is falling in love with Sai slowly. But in the upcoming episodes, Savi will ask Sai to reunite with Virat as they both love each other. Sai and Virat are the original couple of the show. And this has upset fans. Check tweets: Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Three shocking deaths, Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

SAIYA DESERVED BETTER pic.twitter.com/RcP03pt5EO — Akta Agarwal (@agarwal1_akta) May 28, 2023

Right? Wasn't there some dialogue where he called Nandini his oxygen? Or was it a meme created my fans?

Also the audacity of Nandini to ask Mauli to take care of her daughter in the video recording ? Anyhow Mauli for the win ? SAIYA DESERVED BETTER https://t.co/xb69gX0vdw — ?JYS? (@jyssieu) May 28, 2023

going to miss their offscreen masti and interviews. Sai Satya and Savi interview- all 3 looked ❤️ SAIYA DESERVED BETTER — Rashmi Poovanna (@PooRa28923) May 28, 2023

they look like such a happy couple, waiting to start their married life together. the way HA looking at AS is pure gold SAIYA DESERVED BETTER — Rashmi Poovanna (@PooRa28923) May 28, 2023

Na sis,don't keep any bit of hope. SaiYa isn't gonna be eg. Keeping hopes will break u more. Its gonna be SaiRat eg,its clear already from Sai's downgrade.Just enjoy HarshA scenes if they give.SaiYa is ended.I do feel your pain?

SAIYA DESERVED BETTER#GhumHaiKisikeyPyarMeiin https://t.co/cKr7mFuJa5 — Wil_Dus_Lu (@syeda_naher) May 28, 2023

Yesss❣️but Ik tomorrow and onwards they r gonna show those unwatchable SaiRat drama again??vanku on seesaw

SAIYA DESERVED BETTER — Wil_Dus_Lu (@syeda_naher) May 28, 2023

Yesss❣️but Ik tomorrow and onwards they r gonna show those unwatchable SaiRat drama again??vanku on seesaw

SAIYA DESERVED BETTER — Wil_Dus_Lu (@syeda_naher) May 28, 2023

this scene was so emotional, sai cried and died a thousand deaths when V CA her AGAIN...someone she loved can't even trust her but claims to love her.... how can she get back with such a person who can't even respect her as his children's aai? SAIYA DESERVED BETTER — Rashmi Poovanna (@PooRa28923) May 28, 2023

Sunday has always been Saiya day??today we got a Saiya filled episode, their marriage promo back again on tv and conducted a successful Saiya trend.???

SAIYA DESERVED BETTER pic.twitter.com/UZ3U9CrKx8 — lionsmoonstone (@lions_moonstone) May 28, 2023

SAIYA DESERVED BETTER pic.twitter.com/qTFIX8avRJ — Akta Agarwal (@agarwal1_akta) May 28, 2023

(picture quality sucks but) he would have been such a cute girl dad ?

SAIYA DESERVED BETTER #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin pic.twitter.com/LPqtpb4Une — ? (@highskyser) May 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Ayesha Singh confirmed the exit and dismissed the rumours of rejected increment or refusal of the star cast to age on screen. A couple of days ago, Harshad Arora posted a video bidding adieu to the show.