The ongoing track of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken a shocking and drastic turn in the story. It stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora as Virat Chavan, Sai Joshi and Satya Adhikari. The story is now going to take a leap in the story after which a new generation and a new cast will be introduced. After Ayesha, Neil and Harshad, more cast members of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin quit the show. Vihan Verma who plays Mohit in the popular TV show has also quit. He was not ready to age on-screen.

Vihan Verma quits Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Vihan Verma has quit the top entertaining Tv show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Vihan who played Mohit, Neil Bhatt aka Virat Chavan's younger cousin in the show confirmed to have quit saying that he was not ready to age on-screen. Vihan shares that if he continued with the show, his character would have aged to 50 years. He expressed that at 23 he is already playing the role of 30-year-old. While talking to an entertainment news portal, Vihan also talked about the previous leap which he found weird but adjusted to the same. "Even the previous time leap seemed quite weird, but I adjusted to it eventually," he says while adding that this leap will be a big one and too much and he was not comfortable with the same.

Watch the video of Vihan's reel with Neil Bhatt here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vihan V Verma (@vihansometimes)

Vihan is sad about leaving Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Vihan joined the show a couple of months ago. He has grown attached to and has bonded very well with everyone on sets. Vihan expressed his sadness about leaving such a popular TV show. He is also upset about saying goodbye to his co-stars. Having said that, Vihan is now looking forward to exciting opportunities. Vihan says that he does not believe in taking breaks and if he is offered something good, he will be back on screens soon.

All of the cast members are going to exit the show and soon new cast will be introduced in Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin by none other than . As per some reports, Abhishek Nigam and Bhavika Sharma have been cast in the show as the leads. A couple of months ago, Aishwarya Sharma quit the show. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora quit soon. She is now a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.