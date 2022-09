Actor Vihan Verma who is seen playing the role of Mohit Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently spoke his heart out about how the show changed his life for good. Earlier the role of Mohit was played by Adish Vaidya, but later the makers roped in Vihan. The actor is seen romancing Sneha Bhawsar and the audiences are in love with their cute chemistry in the show. The two make audiences go gaga over their cute nok-jhok in the show. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Netizens confused with 9 year leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Raju Srivastava health update, Salman Khan shoots for Bigg Boss 16 and more

Well, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has recently taken a leap and makers have added new twists and turns to their current storyline and plot. The makers are trying their level best to keep audiences glued to the show and are introducing high-voltage drama in every episode. They are currently concentrating on Sai, Virat, Pakhi, and their kids.

Talking about Vihan, the actor has opened up on the leap, his character, and much more in an interview with TellyChakkar. The handsome actor Vihaan said that he is no longer used to being called by his real name as audiences refer to him as Mohit now. He said that fans shower lots of love on him since he is playing a positive character in the show. Vihan revealed how the show added a lot of credibility to his career. He even said that post the leap his character will be more subtle than before and audiences will get to see more maturity in Mohit.

Vihan also spoke about his co-star Sneha and called her the best. He said that they both guide each other and said that she is quite practical in life and a very sorted person. He even said that both Vihan and Sneha fight like two siblings in a house.