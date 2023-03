Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming spoiler: The Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show is going very interesting day by day. In the latest episode, we saw Harshad Arora entering as Dr Satya Adhikari. Of late, we are seeing Satya bringing new twists in Sai and Virat's lives. Satya is fun and spontaneous which irritates Sai a lot. Pakhi, on the other hand, faces disappointment when he sees Virat spending time with Sai, Savi and Vinayak and forgetting all about her and her ultimatum. Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see Vinayak hugging Sai over Pakhi. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist: Virat, Sai and their two kids enjoy a pizza party; has Mr Chavan forgotten Pakhi already?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Vinayak hugs Sai over Pakhi

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Savi (Aria Sakaria), Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Vinayak (Tanmay Rishi) coming from school. Savi excitedly shares deets about the project presentation with Sai. Virat reveals that Vinayak has come first in the presentation. Everyone gets happy and claps for Vinayak. An elated Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) also boasts about being proud of her son. She asks him to come and hug her. However, Vinayak rushes past Pakhi and hugs Sai (Ayesha Singh). Pakhi gets disheartened seeing Vinayak and Sai together. The twists in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News every day.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler alert: Pakhi to file a case

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi visiting a lawyer after she sees Virat and Sai with Savi and Vinayak in a tent, sleeping together. When Virat begs her to let his kids remain with him and not take away his happiness, Pakhi relents. However, she has different plans. She visits a lawyer. The lawyer asks if it is a family matter or a criminal case. Pakhi says both. Fans are speculating that Pakhi is going to file a case against Sai for removing her uterus. Let's see what unfolds in the future episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.