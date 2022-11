A shocking turn of events awaits y'all in Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. For the unversed, since the last couple of days, the show has been focusing on how Sai and Pakhi are against Virat's decision to keep both Vinayak and Savi in the same school. Sai and Pakhi understand that the kids might face bullying and get mocked. And guess what? That's what will happen in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. And fans are not happy with the same. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt reveals who is Virat's true love and duty in the show; REACTS to extreme fan reactions [Exclusive]

Vinayak-Savi get mocked in school: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler

In the upcoming episode, we will see Pakhi, Vinayak, Virat, Sai and Savi reaching their new school. A teacher checks their names and is shocked and surprised by two kids and two different mothers whereas only one father. Pakhi and Sai feel embarrassed but keep quiet. Virat clears his throat and the teacher leaves after which the principal welcomes Vinayak and Savi to the new school. She asks the students to greet them. One of the kids mocks Savi and Vinayak for two moms and one father. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai files for Savi's custody, Virat terrorises Pakhi and more; a look at upcoming spoilers in the show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin updates: Neil Bhatt aka Virat's expression confuses

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a loyal fanbase. They react to the show and whatever is happening on-screen all the time. It becomes a part of Entertainment News every day. And now, fans who watched the upcoming Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode online, are questioning Neil Bhatt aka Virat's expressions after hearing the kid mock Savi and Vinayak in school. Virat is seen smiling hearing the kid. Check out tweets on the same below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ayesha Singh wins hearts in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bigg Boss 16 wildcard contestants deets revealed and more

Virat has "idc, just deal w it" attitude w everyone. He himself is the root cause of the mess but expects others to handle it. Today w Sai & P, tomorrow if kids confront him, he will give them a nonchalant look too. He is truly a Raja Babu, a manchild.#GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin — Prachi ? (@MsMostlyLame) November 29, 2022

#ghumHaiKisiKePyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh @sidd_vankar @StarPlus seriously disgraceful. An ips boasting about having two wives openly . How does @StarPlus promote such illegal things.This is bigamy Incase they have forgotten it’s illegal in India. @ibf_india will you take any action pic.twitter.com/oT4Ep2EVQm — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) November 29, 2022

Why can't makers clear sai n V ka relationship status ka legality.. It's sickening to see bigamy being passed off in name of fiction... #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — S P Nagashree (@SPNagashree1) November 29, 2022

Areee Virat & pakhi tohh besharamm haiii.....Btttt sai kooo kyaa huaaa.....Voh kabse ye sabb chup chapp sunnae lagg gayiii........#Ayeshasingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/UGpOo0lmzE — Vibezz♥️??♥️ (@Universe9442) November 29, 2022

Complexity Begins!! For now savi and vinu aren't getting offended but they will once these kids start bullying them!#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/Y0uyfs0wQw — Shyreen✨|| Adios Amigos ? (@LiliesReliefShy) November 29, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

Don't blame me if I judge neil sir's real character by his acting I mean I really want to know the meaning behind this expression. . . . not an ounce of shame ? director bhi nhi batata ki bhai tu bigamist hai uske according expression de ?? . . . https://t.co/ukCXfQ06qk — Hello There (@HelloTh93388616) November 29, 2022

Uppar se kaise behsharamo ki tarah smile kar rha hai ? ye virat aur yshke expression ?kuch samjh nhi aata he? https://t.co/kN3SIS4uw5 — Ravina Gehlot (@RavinaGehlot5) November 29, 2022

Mujhe ye samjh nhi aa rha virat shameless hai ya neil ??. . matlab bhai teri do do biwi hai thori to sharam krle isme khush kya ho rha . . . .

Bagal me ayesha aur aishwarya se seekh leta atleast unke expression to relatable the dialogue ke according #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/ukCXfPJ3ok — Hello There (@HelloTh93388616) November 29, 2022

Someone make me understand the meaning behind neil bhatt's expression when the child said 'baba ek aur aai do do' ☹️. . . .

Kya galt kha us bechare bacche ne ???. . . . virat ki to hai hi do wife . . . . #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Hello There (@HelloTh93388616) November 29, 2022

It's not what you look at that matters, it's what you see! She had foreseen this happening and it did but the uljhan is yet to begin!!#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/U0phQhciqc — Shyreen✨|| Adios Amigos ? (@LiliesReliefShy) November 29, 2022

I am really eager to see amongst showing all the chaos and papi insecurity...

How will they unfold Vinu's truth. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Sairatlover (@mumpi09) November 29, 2022

@StarPlus Do u even have any sense what you are writing/showing here.Two wives https://t.co/iXav6eJDHU shamefully promoting bigamy.when did Indian law allowed a man to have 2 wives legally?

Shame on you

STARPLUS PROMOTES BIGAMY

STARPLUS MOCKS LAW #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/lkEt572Whp — Unknown_In_World (@unknown_inworld) November 29, 2022

Why is Virat feeling so happy though? ? — Majnu Bhai (@Johnlock_221B_) November 29, 2022

And see the V's expression??? — Monika (@MonikaBaderia) November 29, 2022

Meanwhile, in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin we will also see Virat taking Sai away with him when he gets a call from the DIG officer about the accident of Police officers. Pakhi is shocked and numb seeing how fate always brings them closer.