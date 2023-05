Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Vinayak is devastated after his mom Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) leaves him and Chavan Niwas. He calls Sai (Ayesha Singh) for his rescue and wants her to help him find his mom. Sai reaches Chavan Niwas, where she gets insulted by Virat (Neil Bhatt), who does not allow her to enter the house, while Vinu comes down running to meet Sai, and this scene will leave you gulled to the screen. Even fans are hailing this mother-son bonding and are demanding the makers let Vinu know that it's Sai who is his mom, and he loves her unconditionally. Sai wins hearts with her outstanding performance and the way she handles the entire situation. While fans and netizens are slamming Virat for turning toxic day after day. Also Read - TV TRP list Week 17: Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna reunion helps Anupamaa ratings; these two shows OUT of Top 5

Loved this scene...

Don't know when the day will come when Vinu will embrace his Mother as his Mother and love her unconditionally. Will that day ever come?? @sidd_vankar

?‍♀️?‍♀️#ghumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/m2L4xAp5gt — ?️ (@meem_sanjana) May 6, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Bhavani chavan ki parvarish Virat chavan who can't think above i,me myself(though claim he loves S) Ambabai Adhikari ki parwarish Satya Adhikari,who respect the lady and her child unconditionally Sirf khandan khandan karne se koi Khandani nahi ho jata pic.twitter.com/TEKmbPdnHi — Technicallycorrect(#teambride) (@Technicallycor4) May 6, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Can anyone teach him how to talk with women?,whether she is ex, current or any random women. Basic manners hi nahi hai. Agar joint family mein aisi parvarish milti hai toh better hai bacha akela hi bada ho. Virat upbringing shows how cheap he is ? pic.twitter.com/AI2TwcD5No — Technicallycorrect(#teambride) (@Technicallycor4) May 6, 2023