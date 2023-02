Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is going to take an interesting turn in the show next. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma aka Sai, Virat and Pakhi's fans are in for a treat in the upcoming episode. Until now, we have seen Pakhi brainwashing Vinayak against Sai. She claims that Sai wants to separate Vinayak from his mother and father. Vinayak now starts hating Sai. Vinu was very attached to Sai and also asked to address her as Choti Mumma. But Pakhi's insecurities grew and she made Vinayak believe that Sai is not nice. And now, Sai is going to move back to Chavan Nivas! Yes, you read that right. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma-Kishori Shahane and Bharti Patil's HILARIOUS video will leave you ROFL; fans appreciate her comedy [Watch]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BIG TWIST: Sai moves to Chavan Nivas

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BIG TWIST: Sai moves to Chavan Nivas

In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Bhavani Kaku, played by Kishori Shahane, slamming Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). When Pakhi expresses her fear of Sai taking over the life that she built in the last couple of years. Pakhi already believes that Sai has yet again snatched Virat (Neil Bhatt) from her. However, Bhavani puts her in place asking her to remove the doubt she has in her mind since Sai has alone raised Savi without anybody's help while she has all the help and support to raise Vinayak.

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Sai (Ayesha Singh) reaching Chavan Nivas where the Chavans are having breakfast. Virat is assuring Chavans that Sai will never come there. In the next episode of the TOP TV show, we will see Sai proclaiming that she has come to erase all the doubts from Vinayak's mind about her and nobody can stop her from doing that. Pakhi lashes out at Virat and asks him to throw her out. When he doesn't move, Pakhi herself goes to throw her bags out but Virat stops her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat and Sai to come close?

A video has been going viral in Entertainment News. In it, we see Pakhi packing her bags, Virat stops her and promises her that Sai will not take Vinayak away. Pakhi rebukes him. Later, we see Sai cleaning her room. She gets scared and is about to fall but Virat holds her. Bhavani Kaku sees them and gets worried.

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin promo video here:

Well, it looks like Virat and Sai will come closer as Sai shifts to the Chavan Nivas. Will Pakhi realise Virat's true feelings for Sai?