Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming: Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show is gearing up for an interesting twist. In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat and Sai getting married, well almost. The future episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are streaming online ahead. And fans who have watched the episodes are expressing their fury over the track that's gonna air on TV in the next couple of days. In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ahead, we will see Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) instigating Bhavani Kaku (Kishori Shahane) against Sai (Ayesha Singh) as she is about to marry Virat (Neil Bhatt). Karishma (Sneha Bhawsar), and Sonali (Sheetal Maulik) also add to it. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard court case: 'Justice for Johnny' trends as ex-wife's SHOCKING LIES get exposed – view tweets
Sai and Virat are stopped by Bhavani Kaku before their last phera. She puts a condition in front of Sai that she must choose to be a bahu or a doctor. Sai is shocked and so are the rest of the Chavans. Bhavani Kaku is adamant and asks Sai to choose between leaving her medical career and being bahu of chavans. Kaku also taunts her for not changing her name after the marriage. Sai says she had made up her mind to change her name after the seventh phera. Virat becomes happy upon hearing Sai's intentions. However, there is more twist in the store it seems. The precap has particularly left fans angry. When Bhavani Kaku yet again presents the condition to Sai, Virat picks bahu. Sai gets hurt and asks Virat if he heard Kaku clearly. Virat says he knows. Well, now this could be a dream of Patralekha aka Pakhi, you may never know but fans are certainly not liking the ongoing regressive mentality that is being shown in the episodes. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: From 'rotting corpse' messages to 'suicide' threats – roundup of all the explosive claims at the trial
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the most-watched TV show in the country. It has been grabbing a place in the top 3 for weeks now. Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt aka Sai and Virat's love confession was a much-awaited one and fans had loved it. However, if they don't like something, they make sure to voice it out. Also Read - Runway 34 actor Ajay Devgn responds to Kichcha Sudeepa's 'National Language' dig; asks, ‘Why release your films in Hindi?' – netizens unhappy
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.