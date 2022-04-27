Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat's reaction to Sai being asked to change surname, quit career leaves fans furious; call out regressive mentality

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: Virat (Neil Bhatt) asks Sai (Ayesha Singh) if she will change her name after the wedding. When Bhavani Kaku (Kishori Shahane) puts the condition of leaving her medical career behind, Virat stands mum.