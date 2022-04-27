Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming: Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show is gearing up for an interesting twist. In the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat and Sai getting married, well almost. The future episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are streaming online ahead. And fans who have watched the episodes are expressing their fury over the track that's gonna air on TV in the next couple of days. In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ahead, we will see Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) instigating Bhavani Kaku (Kishori Shahane) against Sai (Ayesha Singh) as she is about to marry Virat (Neil Bhatt). Karishma (Sneha Bhawsar), and Sonali (Sheetal Maulik) also add to it. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard court case: 'Justice for Johnny' trends as ex-wife's SHOCKING LIES get exposed – view tweets

Sai and Virat are stopped by Bhavani Kaku before their last phera. She puts a condition in front of Sai that she must choose to be a bahu or a doctor. Sai is shocked and so are the rest of the Chavans. Bhavani Kaku is adamant and asks Sai to choose between leaving her medical career and being bahu of chavans. Kaku also taunts her for not changing her name after the marriage. Sai says she had made up her mind to change her name after the seventh phera. Virat becomes happy upon hearing Sai's intentions. However, there is more twist in the store it seems. The precap has particularly left fans angry. When Bhavani Kaku yet again presents the condition to Sai, Virat picks bahu. Sai gets hurt and asks Virat if he heard Kaku clearly. Virat says he knows. Well, now this could be a dream of Patralekha aka Pakhi, you may never know but fans are certainly not liking the ongoing regressive mentality that is being shown in the episodes. Check out the tweets here:

Ye kaisa character hi virat ka,the love of his life is getting insulted and abused by his own family,still he remains to keep silent,close eyes but never took a firm stand.@sidd_vankar#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Shaik Fathima (@ShaikFa79267855) April 27, 2022

When these people trends it means they are accepting all the nonsense makers were showing.. And then makers also come to know that no matter how much they spoiled V's character or sai? relationship, some people will accept sai? at the end..#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/XM4Da5UOPp — SOMU Dii KA BIRTHDAY ?????? (@Pragya07807099) April 27, 2022

The urge to punch someone , after seeing todays epi ? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/TCyH4C480L — ✨ (@NainaAlex24) April 27, 2022

Virat ke chakkar me Sai lost her abba

Sai lost her self respect Now Sai has to loose her abba’s dream What did Virat lose till now? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) April 27, 2022

When Virat was given a

choice of

Sai(love/family)

and

Shruthi(farz/vaada/zimmedari) He chose Shruthi. Here Sai is given a choice of Bahu

Or

Doctor Not Love

Or

Farz #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) April 27, 2022

#GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin

Changing surname and leaving profession will make Sai a good Sanskari Bahu. And than what about pakhi, running after ur Devar and making Amrit ?chai has given her tag of sanskari Bahu. Sai please think excatly wer u went wrong#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Unique Fan (@UniqueFan6) April 27, 2022

If Virat can be rude and shout to his baba for shruthi,

Cant he do it once for his wife who he claims to “love” He doesnt have to rude .

He just have to open his mouth and talk and make sure they dont do it again#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/6EFUbtexNQ — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) April 27, 2022

If Virat truly loved Sai , He would have said

Sai, im happy u decided to change the name

But ill be more happy if you stay as Sai Joshi .

Cos Abba is a part of you. You love me ,

thats more than enough for me. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) April 27, 2022

@sidd_vankar for once after generalizing female abuse,illicit bhabhi devar relationships,torture of the FL,regressive mindset of the entire family pls JUST 4 ONCE??? give a positive social msg thro ur show rather than discarding the issue as always #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Sabin (@sajash5) April 27, 2022

I know Virat's happiness doesn't have any connection regarding this..

But I am pissed with Bhavani's obsessive & pathetic thinking about changing of surname...#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Sampada (@Happy_Soul_Sam) April 27, 2022

What decade is this serial made in

heights of stupidity that a women has to chose between career and husband

Women of today can handle both.. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Keshie Patel ?| Team Virat Chavan❤️ (@Keshie22) April 27, 2022

Mujhe nhi pta tha ki surname change krna = husband ko accept krna ...mtlb yeh jo gyaan h anoka anoka yeh aapko deta kaun h ?..mtlb agar married women apna surname nhi change krti toh vo apna husband ko accept nhi krti ???#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — SOMU Dii KA BIRTHDAY ?????? (@Pragya07807099) April 27, 2022

No one cares if Virat supports Sai being a doctor or not.

That is secondary.

Cos Sai has already lost her self respect.

Losing career is the after effect of that. Main issue is Virat is still dumb and mute when his family abuses Sai. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) April 27, 2022

can someone pls him in mental hospital ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/o36NZRe8lS — Harpreet ? (@Harpree65409240) April 27, 2022

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is the most-watched TV show in the country. It has been grabbing a place in the top 3 for weeks now. Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt aka Sai and Virat's love confession was a much-awaited one and fans had loved it. However, if they don't like something, they make sure to voice it out.