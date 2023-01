In the current episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai and Virat know that Vinayak is their son. Pakhi also gets to know the truth about Vinayak but does not agree. Sai goes to the Chavan house and informs the family about Vinayak being her son. Virat learns that Vinayak and Pakhhi are missing. Later, he gets to know that even their passports are not in place. Well, the upcoming episode will bring in a lot of twists and turns that will leave viewers shocked. Also Read - TOP TV Newsmakers of the week: Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim announce pregnancy, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 new cast, Bigg Boss 16 turns campus placement and more

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pakhi runs away with Vinayak and tells him that they are going to London to meet nani. On their way to London, Pakhi tries to manipulate Vinayak.

Sai gets to know that Pakhi eloped with her son and loses her calm at Virat. She curses him and blames him for everything. Virat fumes with anger and lashes out at Sai. He tells her that he still loves her, but Sai threatens him that she will not spare anyone this time. Meanwhile, Pakhi's car loses its control and meets with an accident.

Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slammed aka ACP Virat for blaming Sai and calling Vinu his and Pakhi's son. One user wrote 'Pakhi aur ‘mere’ bete (he said Vinu is P and My Son) Sai is standing right there

HOW DARE THE WRITERS GIVE HIM SUCH DIALOGUES?', while another wrote, 'even now the only person he is worried about is his pyari lusty illegal wife Pakhi. All he can think of is P DDP . Not once he thinks of sai or mentions her anguish or struggle. Always playing victim . Ulta chor kotwal ko daate'.

Here's how netizens reacted to the current plot -

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh even now the only person he is worried about is his pyari lusty illegal wife Pakhi. All he can think of is P DDP . Not once he thinks of sai or mentions her anguish or struggle. Always playing victim . Ulta chor kotwal ko daate pic.twitter.com/2SyHZv2T48 — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) January 28, 2023

Pakhi aur ‘mere’ bete (he said Vinu is P and My Son) Sai is standing right there HOW DARE THE WRITERS GIVE HIM SUCH DIALOGUES?@sidd_vankar answer this one ☝️@StarPlus BIGAMY track airing from 5 months @MIB_India @rajeshramsingh @pradeep1staug ?#GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/wPKlJwLszH — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) January 28, 2023

Now V & Chavans become the victims of P & S fight !!?? Sai never wanted P to become d surrogate in first place, she was ready to share Vinu with her, P wanted to snatch Vinu & Virat helped her do so,now they are putting all the blame on both women ?#GhumHaiKisikeypyaarmeiin https://t.co/DlwoBUzKxR — SSingh (@SSingh808717) January 28, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh the arrogance of virat chavan saying he wont forgive sai ?why does he think she wants his forgiveness.He conveniently forgets all his crimes against Sai does he think sai will forgive him for those first. An assh*** once always an assh** — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) January 28, 2023

A man who married the criminal who cursed his first child to death,attacked mother of his child to steal embryo,cursed his daughter is "Baap".V is not even fit to be called a better person than a criminal like Jagtap#AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — S P Nagashree (@SPNagashree1) January 28, 2023