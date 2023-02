Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Today's episode was outstanding and both the lead actor's Sai and Virat won million hearts with their stellar performances. Fans are going gaga give ether chemistry and now are hoping for the reunion. It was earlier reported that Sai might die in the show and there will be a leap. But now Virat's confession of still being in love with Sai has bought a major twist to the show and Sairat fans are extremely joyful. Sai is dealing with depression after Vinayak refuses to be nice to her as he imagines her turning a witch from a fairy. Sai starts hallucinating about Vinu and later has a massive breakdown in front of Virat and says why it happens to her every time that her loved ones go away from her, first him and now Vinu. Virat is extremely sad and cannot see Sai in this state and realises that he still feels her pain and is in love with her. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shivangi Joshi and more TV celebs who ruled hearts with their Instagram posts

Yet again another Stellar Performance by #AyeshaSingh ?❤️

Such heart wrenching moments ? I couldn’t stop myself from shedding tears(again)?

You were Outstanding Sweetheart ???? UNSTOPPABLE AYESHA SINGH#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/rDJAMKy94N — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) February 12, 2023

In the coming episode, we will see how Virat breakdown and confesses his love for Sai in the confession room of the church where Kaku overhears everything and turns extremely emotional. Will Kaku become the Cupid?

Well well well...this gets interesting.. looks like Bhavani's trying to score some good karm to book her seat in heaven by reuniting Sairat ?? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/M6aeNnLpKa — Saumya (@SPN_FreakSaumya) February 12, 2023

Pakhi is trying her bets to keep Vinayak with her as her obsession's for Vinu has bene increasing day after day. Now this confession if Virat being in love with Sai will lead to anything? Or the makers will continue to shwo Sai in the bad light? Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat is devastated to see Sai’s mental state after losing Vinu; netizens say Sairat’s chemistry still touches heart