Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ever since Virat has expressed his feelings for Sai openly in the church in the confession box, he is behaving no less than a lover boy. And in the Holi episode, we saw how he was constantly starring at Sai, as he was all mesmerised seeing her decked out in the Marathi Mulgi, while Patralekhaa too was all dressed up, but Virat didn't even notice her. And now in Holi, we see Savi bringing her parents together as she insists he put colour on her mom first and later asks her to do the same, thus ending their differences forever.

In the coming up episode we see Virat losing all his control and putting colour on Sai's forehead and bringing her inside the Chavan house by holding her hand and leaving everyone shocked especially his mom and Pakhi. Sairat fans are loving this new tadka in the show and their crackling chemistry is making the fans swoon over them and how.

HIGHLIGHTS Vinu had a conversation(thou it was short) with Sai?

Kids dance was ?

Loving BK in this Positive role❤️

Am not a fan of Sairat lollipops(V is a BIGAMISt) but watching Porkhi/NON ACTOR being defeated gives me some kinda sadistic pleasure?#GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/AJPCuJ6o5j — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) March 8, 2023

Why do I feel Virat is acting as intoxicated so that he can get to express himself without his family doubting him thinking that he is doing all this with bangh ka nasha because he remembers 2 children but doesn’t remember pakhi how is that even possible #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — M Kamala (@MKamala135) March 8, 2023

Pakhi is extremely insecure if Virat falls for Sai all over again, while Vinu too is getting back to normal with her. Will the show see the new twist again and expose Pakhi, and will Sai and Virat get back together forever? Only time will tell.