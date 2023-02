Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin latest track is showing how Virat is extremely concerned about Sai's mental health as free she lost her son Vinayak in the legal case against Pakhi and him. Sai is totally devastated and is not in her senses. But Savi, Sai's daughter is trying hard to understand what is wrong with her mom. While Virat too cannot stop thinking about Sai and recalls his old days with her and feels extremely bad about her current mental state and blames himself for the same. Virat and Sai's chemistry still leaves their fans' hearts racing and they cannot get over them. Meanwhile, Sai fans are lashing out at Virat for still having feelings for Sai. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh aka Sai leaves all mesmerised in a white gown; fans call her 'Apsara' [View Pics]

Wth! Y sai is answerable to everyone? V gets away everytime. Vinu hates Sai; Savi qns Sai and v gets evtng easily. He is the reason for the s and kids sufferings. He deserves hatred of his kids but they show him and p mahaan and sai is the culprit #GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/2iTKUVJg9I — Prathi (@PDronadula) February 10, 2023

Difference between sai & criminal bhabhi 's upbringing. Father India is so blind for bhabhi love that he can't think about his own kid vinu.soon Vinu will also be like psycho bhabhi.#GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/VQOqcJDO2p — hiya s (@hiya552000) February 10, 2023

Aur bach Jaate hai adhoore se waadein ? two pure souls separated from each other now there son hates his mother all due to one bitch woman & her family who destroyed them broke them but won’t be able to keep them apart for long #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/3JOWBDs2Ya — Mazzy (@arjunransidvar) February 11, 2023

Someone needs to give Senior Chavans a lesson in empathy & sympathy because they lack it so much..good that Virat answered Bhavani back.. enough of their nonsense #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/ee7GnGotd1 — Saumya (@SPN_FreakSaumya) February 10, 2023

Slow claps to Virat Chavan. He has broken a strong, independent woman, Sai, to the extent that she lost her senses, and this man has the audacity to blame destiny. Bro you and yours pyarricheez are reason for all miseries in her life. — MayuriReddyEnukonda (@EMayuriReddy) February 11, 2023

In the coming episodes we see Vinu expressing his hate towards Sai and the fans all out makers for showing a mother in bad light who loves her son immensely. Vinu pushes Sai back when she hugs him and that leaves her totally devastated, but she hold Virat to not tell him anything and their chemistry is still intact says Sairat fans. Also Read - Do you think AbhiRa of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be next SaiRat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Vote Now