Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin witnessed the most interesting episode last night after Sai and Virat protected their kids from a major mishap at RamLeela's play. While Siarat fans are extremely happy with the reunion of Sai, Virat and the kids. The netizens hail Vinu as he turns a big brother and protects Savi as they get trapped in Ravaan getting burned incident. But nothing happened to the kids and they happily meet Virat and Sai.

The way Vinu was protecting his little sister ?❤#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/t6PmWR1WNQ — Neenukettles (@neenukettles1) October 22, 2022

This scene was well executed and they all acted well, but #AyeshaSingh deserves a special mention because she not only had to carry Tanmay, she had to run with him while wearing saree and giving expressions???#SaiJoshi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/iLwcxPMIPt — Suvam (@fictionaccount_) October 22, 2022

While Ayesha Singh aka Sai's fans are unhappy with Virat's portrayal as Lord Ram and they have been slamming the makers and calling Virat Raavan who made his bhabhi his wife and they shouldn't insult the Hindu religion for making him, Lord Ram.

VIRAT IS RAAVAN#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/C7sewdHLDQ — tweety (@tweetyktweet) October 23, 2022

VIRAT IS RAAVAN#AyeshaSingh#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/Hygl9DCN5L — tweety (@tweetyktweet) October 23, 2022

Ram never gave his wife status to anyone except sita and virat everytime sai is shown to be his wife he corrects them and say pathar name even in surrogacy track he didn’t corrected the doctor that pathar is not his wife #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — parissa malik (@Iqrasajid2) October 23, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin To white wash Virat now makers made Virat as Maryada Purshottam Shri Ram, what an insult, Shri Ram at any circumstances never married to other women,never gave wife status to anyone. Shame on makers for mocking Hindu Religion — technicalcor (@technicalcor) October 23, 2022

