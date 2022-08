The TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and others has been making it to the headlines for various reasons. While some of the netizens are in love with the storyline, there have been some who have been trolling the show. Currently, the storyline is about Pakhi played by Aishwarya Sharma being the surrogate for Virat played by Neil Bhatt and Sai's baby. In a recent episode, viewers got to see Virat taking Pakhi on an ice cream date leaving behind his wife Sai. This has not gone down well with a few netizens who are questioning the bond shared by this brother-in-law and sister-in-law. Some even called it 'adult content'. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Rashami Desai, Ayesha Singh, Urvashi Rautela flop royally on fashion charts

Check out the tweets below. Fans really seem to be very upset with aka Virat:

That’s why I say this is porn movie going on bhabhi lusting devar n devar fulfilling her wishes ignoring wife. @neilbhatt4 @sidd_vankar @StarPlus u guys deserve place in hell for showing such adult content #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin only thing left is bhabhi devar sleeping tgether https://t.co/3WPubvBGv3 — SA (@SwatiAgrawal26) August 1, 2022

To satisfy bhabhi's demands, first take her to an icecream date, allow bhabhi to spit venom against your wife, then to cover up this, bring icecream for the wife...poor girl, falling for these cheap tricks.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/xJhYCMRjt4 — MayuriReddy (@MayuriReddyE) August 1, 2022

This is the ugliest scene you can see. How can you do such a scene? How can you put Sai in the back and Bakhi in front of Wirat? How did he not care about Sai's feelings? what is that shit @StarPlus #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

Pakhi ????? Shame on you ????@StarPlus pic.twitter.com/kpPdYkr01t — mera_?? (@mera_sairat) August 1, 2022

She knows he is DUMB

So she will make him roam around her with her tactics. HE KNOWS HER INTENTIONS VERY WELL. he is saying

You can consider me as Ache dost ?

But still dont wanna miss a chance to be alone with her ☺️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/9tgsvtzsPj — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 1, 2022

Iss duniya me koi bhi iss aadmi ke tarah BEWAKOOF nahi hona chahiye

Kandobhaaa ???? Even Pakhi wont give this much justification for herself ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/UteV5fYyl6 — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 1, 2022

Now even if Veerat books a room and sleeps with Pakhi ,

Everyone in Chavan Nivas will think they went to eat icecream ☺️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 1, 2022

What are your thought about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Also, there are speculations being made by the fans that Sai is pregnant too as she has been having cravings. What a twist that will be!