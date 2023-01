Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans are wanting that Sai (Ayesha Singh) comes to know about Vinayak's truth. He is her long lost son. Sai has been living in pain for last four years thinking her son is no more. Virat (Neil Bhatt) wants to tell her that their son is alive but does not disclose that Vinayak is her child. Sai does not reveal the truth about Saavi fearing that it would end the happy life of Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Virat (Neil Bhatt). Pakhi has had her uterus removed. This means she can never conceive a child. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BIG TWIST: Pakhi jumps off the building as Sai demands Vinu's custody; will she die or is it a dream? [Watch Video]

In last night's episode we saw Virat dreaming that he tells Sai that Vinu is their biological son. He tells her that they ended up adopting their own child. Sai is happy and demands her son. This leads to Pakhi committing suicide. Virat knows he has to protect Vinu who loves Pakhi immensely. He decides to keep things secret from Sai. Fans have called out this decision saying that Virat always gives priority to Pakhi who ruined Sai's life. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's huge fight on Bigg Boss 16, Avneet Kaur to step in for Tunisha Sharma on Ali Baba show and more

Sai has been living in the agony n Pain of her son for years considering herself guilt.Still sai's pain is nothing 4 this man in front of that witch.He remember sai took their son away from him but forgot all the crime of his bhabi

CERTIFIED BHABI LOVER#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/DlZYifj6Fk — pihu ?? (@Pihu54353498) January 6, 2023

Virat is doing what Sai did. Both r wrong. No matter the situation but hiding the kid from their dad/mom is wrong. But it’s funny those who were calling Sai queen for doing it r now calling Virat criminal. No matter how u justify it, they both did SAME #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Jasmine (@_sairatlove) January 6, 2023

So again this moron decided 2 snatch sai's vinu from her n 2give it to that PP.Sai's pain trauma n suffering is nothing in front of him.for him only PaPi's DDP matters what a cruel man he is.he deserves 2b hated by his children.Can he rot in hell alredy#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/F6pbI6BBe5 — pihu ?? (@Pihu54353498) January 6, 2023

Ok I agree that virat did this so that pakora won’t think of suicide but wake the fuck up man..this woman tried suicide twice either she’s mentally unstable and needs treatment or she’s emotionally blackmailing you..where’s your damn mind ?‍♀️?‍♀️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Surbhi Crazy (@crazy_surbhi) January 6, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin maine bola tha na jo kaam naukar vanku illegal surrogacy k time nahi kar paya vo ab karega see kar raha h?

Trp girne ki wajah se leap Lana pada?

In short ghum makers ye msg dena chahtey h logo ko surrogate hi real mother hoti h surrogacy mat karwana https://t.co/U9TCnWiQIv — tweety (@tweetyktweet) January 6, 2023

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the top rated shows of Indian TV. It has been dominating Entertainment News with its exciting tracks. The leading lady Ayesha Singh gets immense love on social media. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and more members' top educational qualifications