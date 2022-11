Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Since Virat has learnt Savi is his daughter, he has been focusing only on her; he even bought her to the Chavan family and did everything possible. Amid all this, Vinayak gets a little bit insecure to see Savi getting all the and he even questions Kaku why this ritual wasn’t happening with him. Everyone in the Chavan family gets the sense of how Vinu is getting a little insecure, Virat true Sri console him and how they were extremely happy to have him in their lives and hence they didn’t realise to do all this. Vinu knows that he is an adopted child; hence, the new twist will be interesting to see how the relationship changes between Savi and Vinayak. Also Read - Top TV News Weekly Recap: Bigg Boss 16 contestants MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot get into nasty physical brawl; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Neil Bhatt reveals being bullied and more

“Aakhir tum ek anath jo ho”

V said this to Sai when she was leaving, today karma hits him back and he treats his own blood as an anath…. Savi has your blood isiliye saare riwaj, but vinu ke liye nahi Waah!#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/mofGAqBlDi — Siya (@siyavt06) November 19, 2022

The thank you ma’am ?? Plus I loved ninads dialogue- Sai se baton main koi nahi jeet sakta tha aur tumse bhi ?♥️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/LqN5FyXg1q — Siya (@siyavt06) November 19, 2022

I had the same expression as Sai!!

What does this dumbo think of himself?

Glad Savi put him in his place … go my baby #AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/0sn2bKqMCv — Naina✨ (@NainaAlex24) November 19, 2022

They got some work today.. doctor fufaji laid the carpet and kaka got kumkum thaal. Which is generally by ladies of the house?? #AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi#Ayeshians#AyeshaSinghFans#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/8fAZihQb4u — Vibs_0987 (@vibs_0987) November 19, 2022

While netizens slam Virat on his justification to Vinu and they call him selfish and unfair, they claim that how he is changed after having his own child and side-lined Vinu because he is adopted