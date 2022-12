Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is now the highest rated show on Indian TV along with Anupamaa. Both of them have got TRP of 2.6. In the coming weeks, we will see that Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) might end up losing her life. The makers have planned a huge twist. The bus in which Sai (Ayesha Singh), Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) are driving meets with an accident. It slides in a mountain and is at the edge of a cliff. Virat can save just one of the two women. It is said that the story will take a leap. Vinayak will grow up hating his father. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Tina Datta eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, fans accuse Divya Agarwal of cheating and more

Fans are wondering how this accident managed to happen in the first place. Take a look at some of the hilarious comments on social media...

The question is how will Virat himself get off the bus?

To which direction d bus slanted? first it was front, then back? if so

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most trolled shows on Indian TV. The makers say they take it as a symbol of fans' love. People have been demanding a new male lead for Ayesha Singh for a really long time.