Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat is once again getting strongly slammed hu the viewers of the show as he has no logic. Since the last few episodes, Virat has been accusing and assassinating Sai’s character and just recently, he learnt that Savi is his daughter to which he claims how can he be the father of Savi as she couldn’t conceive and have fertility issues. And the netizens slam him why is he not using the same logic when he is doubting on Sai’s character if having an affair and a baby?

Jo aadami logical questions puchne ki mete ghar se Jane ki wajah tum ho aur na,lautne ki bhi and you married the same woman planning for Maldives and suhaagraat is have the audacity to blame sai he's officially villain of this show @cockcrow_shaika #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin ? https://t.co/k8nJW6iwG6 — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) November 7, 2022

“Sai kabhi maa nahi ban sakti toh Savi meri beti kaise hui” then how tf can Savi be Sai’s child from another man when Sai cannot conceive? ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/UA86nTzuaH — abhira’s baby ?? (@abhirababy) November 6, 2022

Again this man only want his blood child nothing else snatched from her and leave away he even said today Maine jeete ji tumhara chautha mana liya aur bhi yahi sach hai mere liye tum mar chuki ho he just used used her as baby making machine #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin ? pic.twitter.com/jUatVTcAV2 — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) November 7, 2022

First they snatch vinu her mother and now he snatch savi her mother he his shameless man of ITV. Ayesha was soo good in both scene the way she's portyed mother's character is soo good she's deserves all the appreciation.#AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/ODPbdh5KEU — AYESHA SOUL OF GHKKPM (@sairatxmimo) November 7, 2022

Sai and Virat have a face-off over Savi where they indulge in a huge fight and assassinate each other’s character. Right now, the track of the show is leaving fans hooked to the screens.