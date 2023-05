Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat (Neil Bhatt) is devastated with Sai (Ayesha Singh) getting married to Dr Satya Adhikari (Harsha Arora). Today’s episode was one roller coaster ride where Virat went all out with his emotions in the filthiest way possible. Sai was sure that she doesn't want to go back with Virat as he is married to Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma), but Virat was adamant of having her, but now he has lost all hope as she is married, and now the man has called the pandit at Chavan Niwas as he is performing the last rites of Sai and declaring her dead. The netizens are strongly slamming the selfish attitude of Virat, and they are claiming that he always needed her convenience. Meanwhile, Pakhi, who is happiest with Sai and Satya's marriage, needs a reality check from Kaki that only if she thinks that now Virat will come to her after Sai's marriage, it's her biggest misconception. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai and Harshad Arora twin in magenta; fans thrilled to see their offscreen bond [View Pics]

This would've been a whistle worthy scene if rat was a sane guy or a redeemable one to hold on for! Red Flag deserves whatever Pink dress has to offer!#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/SPHUgOmXDh — Shyreen✨ (@LiliesReliefShy) April 30, 2023

My reaction after listening to this??... This dialogue is surely taken from the Tag??????#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/ecatLuR2ov — Suvam (@fictionaccount_) April 30, 2023

The parallels which I always wanted to see??????#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/ZCSxXApnvO — Suvam (@fictionaccount_) April 30, 2023

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Why should she be with someone who doesn't respect her, doesn't look after her, doesn't support her, and what he does in her life is insulting, because of her respect, pride and dignity, not a family that disrespects her, and that she is there and what pic.twitter.com/eWZLlSmxWz — Salolia (@Salolia1) April 30, 2023

Sai and Satya reach his house, and they both are heartbroken and hurt by what happened during their marriage, as Virat reached out in the temple to stop the marriage until the rituals were done. Virat is fanatical seeing Sai married to Satya and slams her for killing SaiRat forever and pushing back Satya as he raises a punch on him, but Sai comes to his rescue, and fans love this moment and are calling it karma and are sharing old videos from the show where Virat did the same thing when Sai lost her calm at Patralekhaa for the right reasons. While Neil Bhatt is also praised for his outstanding performance in the recent episodes.