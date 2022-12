Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have taken an interesting turn in the show. Virat is fulfilling his fatherly duties for both Savi and Vinayak. The kids, Aria Sakaria and Tanmay Rishi Shah were introduced in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin a couple of months ago. The two kids have altered the lives of Sai, Virat and Pakhi. While Virat wants to be there for both the kids, the two women are divided over the same. And now, Pakhi's insecurities are getting the best of her. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Pakhi will lash out at Virat and Sai. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh and more actors' net worth will leave you shocked

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat SLAMS Pakhi

Pakhi will get restless when she is unable to reach Virat. The latter is spending some time doing their project at Sai's house. Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi and Mohit were attending a meeting while Virat was helping the kids in their project. When the meeting gets over, Pakhi tries getting in touch with Virat. However, there seems to be a network issue. When Pakhi reaches home, she reads Virat's message informing him about staying at Sai's place as Savi falls ill. Also Read - TV TRP week 47: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin struggles to hold numero uno position; Anupamaa remains unshaken [FULL LIST]

Pakhi gets scared and leaves for Sai's place to get Virat (Neil Bhatt). She gets worried and starts imagining a scenario between Sai and Virat. Later, when Pakhi reaches Sai's home, she gets shocked on seeing Virat in a vest and a towel and starts berating him. When Sai assures her that nothing happened as she is imagining, Pakhi also lashes out at her. Virat slams her and reveals the truth. However, the latter blames Savi for everything. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin makes headlines in Entertainment News every day. And Virat slamming Pakhi has become the talk of the town as well. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Namish Taneja to enter Bigg Boss 16 as wild card, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya slams haters with sass and more

Fans are unhappy as Ayesha Singh aka Sai is shown weak

For fans, Sai Joshi is known for her fierceness and an open mind. Earlier, whenever Pakhi would taunt her or speak against her or anyone, Sai would always take a stand. However, Sai is now having measured responses towards Virat, Pakhi and Chavans, feel netizens. They were hoping Sai would give it back to Pakhi when she blames everything on Savi. Check out the tweets here:

The episode ended right when Pakhi blamed Savi for all her troubles. You never know, in tomorrow's episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Sai might give it back to Pakhi.