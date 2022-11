Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat is right now the most hated character in Indian television and that is a win for Neil Bhat as an actor. After getting slapped by Sai in the recent episode, Virat becomes uncontrollable and he is removing his frustration almost on everyone, including Vinu. In the coming episode, you will see Virat being unfriendly to Vinu as she gears up for a race. Vinu has recovered and will soon be participating in the race, Sai who is totally shattered after being questioned on her character by Virat still shows up as Vinu's doctor and happily watched him prep for his race. The viewers have termed Virat as an unfit father and are once again hailing Sai as the perfect mother.

Virat is not fit to be a dad. So freaking annoying, pathetic and heartless .. can’t even stand to watch it these days. I'd rather watch pakhi at this moment .. virat forces everyone around him and he’s doing the same with vinu #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin#AyeshaSingh #ghumgaanja — Fa. pan (@leapp77) November 1, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin LMAO even after sai death he considered her as frd but u r saying he would have kept P away from S n Vinu. Woh admi kaand pe kaand karega aur sai Uske saath Aram se bath karke clear Karna chahiye yeh sahi hai saari expectations S pe rakho V toh swami hai https://t.co/ZN7Zr6eUgf — Rejina Roselin (@rejina_roselin) November 1, 2022

If he had really wanted Sai to stay/ if Sai really mattered to him, he would have spoken out to Kaku. It is not like he had never stood against her- but only when he thinks it is necessary. For him, stopping S was never a necessity #ayeshasingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/huUPPhUKMJ — Princess (@Princes86249987) November 1, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin It is Pakhi who is whitewashed off every crime.She is made mother India.Even Sai is used to whitewash Pakhi.What will Sai get in motivating Vinu!Would Virat acknowledge her?No.He will give credit to Pakhi. Who is elevated here at the cost of FL &ML? — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) November 1, 2022

Nobody will give any credit to Sai. All credit Sasta Devar will give to his Lusty BHABHI#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/QT9yMy4jVn — Jaya Shaw (@JayaSha50482751) October 31, 2022

Sai had come in Nagpur to cure Vinu and now that he is all fit an fine, will she go back? Or the makers will bring new twist in the show.