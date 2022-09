Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is gearing up for an interesting twist in the upcoming episodes. Fans are waiting for Ayesha Singh aka Sai, Neil Bhatt aka Virat and Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi's ultimate face-off. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a leap of five years a couple of days ago. We have now been seeing Sai and Virat living separately. While Sai is presumed dead by Virat and all the Chavan family members, Sai is bitter towards Virat as she feels he never truly tried to find her to get her back. Virat and Pakhi are married and have an adopted son Vinayak whereas Sai was revealed to be pregnant and now has a daughter Savi. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is more exciting than Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV shows, feel fans [View Poll Result]

Virat to finally learn that Sai is alive?

Now, in the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Pakhi telling the Chavans that Vinayak's treatment is more important than going on a trip with Virat. She adds that she and Virat can go on a trip anytime. The Chavans believe her. And now, as per the precap, Vinayak and Virat (Neil Bhatt) would be travelling in the car. They seem to be heading towards Kankauli where Sai (Ayesha Singh) lives with Savi, her daughter and Usha Maushi. Sai's treatment helped Vinayak feel better and hence, unknowingly both Virat and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) decide to get Vinayak treated by Sai. Coming to the precap, Vinayak calls Sai and asks her to share her address. He puts the phone on the speaker and Sai introduces herself. Virat, who is driving and listening to the call, gets shocked upon hearing Sai's name. Check out Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin new precap here:

Netizens slam makers for misleading precap

Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin makes it to the Entertainment News section every day. It has a loyal fanbase who are attached to the show. Talking about the precap, it so happened that last week, there was a promo of a major drama and revelation episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin that went viral. It is said that the episode was to be aired on Saturday. However, that did not happen so. In the last week, there was the precap of Virat asking Pakhi to move on together in their lives and start afresh. It hasn't been aired in the episodes, netizens say. And now, they are angry about the same and feel that the new precap is misleading again. Check out the Twitter reactions here:

Dont believe precap please, we already had enough fake precaps from ghum cheater team. So this is also fake.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ||KK|| (@tweetlitle) September 5, 2022

These ppl can't be trusted with precaps n promos, they lie like virat thru der teeth on face of audience — S P Nagashree (@SPNagashree1) September 5, 2022

It will be executed in a different way. it's a concept that virat will come to know sai is alive. Phone pe pata hogaya to virat U-Turn lega apne patni paapi ko inform karane?? — Foolan Bhosale (@foolan_b) September 5, 2022

Maana padega viewers ko dhoka Dene mein no.1 h ghum makers ab purey haftey yehi precap chalega taaki trp audience dekhe

lekin jo article aaya h usmein yehi likha h pakhi ko pehle pata chalega Sai or savi k baarey mein or vo unko milne nahi degi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/Nd9TrJtzQU — tweety (@tweetyktweet) September 5, 2022

#AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

Kitna b WW karlo rahenge kuch log ghatiya hi;V, P n chavannis acting as if prioritizing vinu ka treatment over "virakhi hm" is sm mahanta show how shallow n superficial der love for vinu is,precap is misleading n will b dragged whole week — S P Nagashree (@SPNagashree1) September 5, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Thankfully Virat did not say what was shown in precap as yet but it still may play out next week.Eagerly waiting for #SaiRat face off . No excuse can work for Virat then for marrying bhabhi who is a culprit of Sai. — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) September 3, 2022

Arey itne jaldi kya aur 2 mahine lenge Sai Virat ki face off ko ye precap to trp badhane ke liye hai acha hai sai Virat se jitna dur rahe Hume Shanti milegi #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — subhalaxmi sahoo (@subhala86032201) September 5, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin Precap is just fake... In real scene pakhi will be there in virat place.. ???? — Sravya (@KollapudiSravya) September 5, 2022

????ye trp audience ko ullu banane k liye dekhna asal mein mil nahi paayengey #GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/FWmmNpYLpq — tweety (@tweetyktweet) September 5, 2022

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. It has been in the top five on the TRP charts ever since it started airing.