Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat and Sai turn into Ram and Sita at Ramleela play and in this play we see Savi break into tears and call Virat 'papa' and hugs him. Even Virat cannot hold his emotions as he hugs Savi and this leaves Sai in tears. Looking at her tears will Virat learn that Savi is his and her daughter, However immediately wipes her tears and before Virat could ask her anything she moves on. Will fans of the show want Sai to tell Virat that Savi is his daughter too as he deserves to know the truth?

STOP THIS PAIN ??????? VIRAT WITH BOTH HIS KIDS IN HIS ARMS & HE DOESN'T EVEN KNOW ABOUT ONE.. LET SAI TELL HIM PLEASE #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/nlLJ0IbwPO — Saumya (@SPN_FreakSaumya) October 24, 2022

I actually didn't knew ki itni basic baat samajhna bhi itna mushkil hai logo ke liye. Just blindly ignoring the wrongs virat does, won't change the fact that he was wrong as an OFFICER as well as a HUSBAND, you unseeing things won't change the facts.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/WLlrCp0y34 — Vanshita? (@yoursescape) October 24, 2022

Don't talk about this dirty show especially today don't spoil you mood,This crime petrol show doesn't deserve your talk, please enjoy the Festival of light, Dipawali ???, #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Rohit Sharma FAN (@Rohit20951680) October 24, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin How dare Virat blame Sai&say that for once he thought of his family’s happiness, he always preferred his family&his ex-girlfriend over Sai not for once, otherwise why doesn’t he believe any word from Sai&now he says that because of her stubbornness etc.1 — SaVin?‍?‍?YashKi♥️RiDu♥️?? (@BatoolX208) October 24, 2022

While some fans of Asha Singha ka Sai slam Virat for being Virat as he soon goes to Pakhi and involves her in everything. Right now the track is extremely interesting in the show, we wonder if the makers will let Virat know the truth about Savi being a daughter or not. Only time can tell.