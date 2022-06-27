Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat to let Pakhi be the surrogate? Fans fume over the ongoing drama [View tweets]

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It has a massive fan following both on TV and online. Fans love Sai and Virat together. However, for some time, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have been getting a lot of flak. The ongoing track about Sai opting for surrogacy for her and Virat's baby. Bhavani Kaku suggests Pakhi be the surrogate for Virat and Sai's child. However, Sai is against it. Also Read - Anupamaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more TV shows that need a massive revamp in the storyline
Pakhi's master plan
In the latest episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Sai aka Ayesha Singh getting Geeta to be the surrogate for her and Virat aka Neil Bhatt's child. However, Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma manipulates Geeta and her husband saying that they can be arrested. Pakhi turns doctor and speaks against Sai. Now, Geeta and her husband in the fear of getting jailed will back out.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist
Pakhi is ready to be a surrogate for Sai and Virat's child. However, it is for Virat's sake that she is doing so. After brainwashing Geeta and her husband, it seems she will also manipulate the doctor. When Geeta doesn't come, Sai aka Ayesha Singh, herself goes to get Geet. However, she will meet with thugs who will steal her back and hurt her. As the time passes, the doctor pressurizes Virat to take a decision. Virat aka Neil Bhatt is waiting for Sai to return with Geeta and is frantically trying to get in touch with Sai. But it's hard luck. And now, as per the latest reports, Virat will let Pakhi be the surrogate. In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's upcoming episodes, it is being said that Virat will have to take care of Sai's insecurities as well as Pakhi who is the surrogate.
Fans fume in anger
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans have been going berserk over the storyline of the show. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also climbed down a position on the TRP chart. With Sai-Virat and Pakhi's surrogacy track, the fans are mighty upset. Also, they are slamming the makers for making Ayesha struggle on the show. Check out the tweets here:
Apart from Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also stars Bharti Patil, Kishori Shahane, Mridul Kumar, Sheetal Maulik, Tanvi Thakkar and Shailesh Datar to name a few.
