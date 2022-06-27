Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat to let Pakhi be the surrogate? Fans fume over the ongoing drama [View tweets]

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It has a massive fan following both on TV and online. Fans love Sai and Virat together. However, for some time, the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have been getting a lot of flak. The ongoing track about Sai opting for surrogacy for her and Virat's baby. Bhavani Kaku suggests Pakhi be the surrogate for Virat and Sai's child. However, Sai is against it. Also Read - Anupamaa, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more TV shows that need a massive revamp in the storyline

Pakhi's master plan

In the latest episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Sai aka Ayesha Singh getting Geeta to be the surrogate for her and Virat aka Neil Bhatt's child. However, Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma manipulates Geeta and her husband saying that they can be arrested. Pakhi turns doctor and speaks against Sai. Now, Geeta and her husband in the fear of getting jailed will back out. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi hatches conspiracy to get pregnant with Virat's child? Track similar to Pandya Store

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

Pakhi is ready to be a surrogate for Sai and Virat's child. However, it is for Virat's sake that she is doing so. After brainwashing Geeta and her husband, it seems she will also manipulate the doctor. When Geeta doesn't come, Sai aka Ayesha Singh, herself goes to get Geet. However, she will meet with thugs who will steal her back and hurt her. As the time passes, the doctor pressurizes Virat to take a decision. Virat aka Neil Bhatt is waiting for Sai to return with Geeta and is frantically trying to get in touch with Sai. But it's hard luck. And now, as per the latest reports, Virat will let Pakhi be the surrogate. In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's upcoming episodes, it is being said that Virat will have to take care of Sai's insecurities as well as Pakhi who is the surrogate. Also Read - TRP Week 24: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa retains top spot despite flak from fans; Banni Chow Home Delivery is the new star on the charts

Fans fume in anger

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans have been going berserk over the storyline of the show. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also climbed down a position on the TRP chart. With Sai-Virat and Pakhi's surrogacy track, the fans are mighty upset. Also, they are slamming the makers for making Ayesha struggle on the show. Check out the tweets here:

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

I'll start rewatching when 1 of the following happens

Sai wins & Pakhi ka parda phash hota hai or

Virat refuses Pakhi on grounds that Sai is not present

OR

Dejected Sai leaves V 4 good & her new "struggles" r shown, like making career, getting over Virat — Rayna Dee (@DeeRayna) June 27, 2022

Sandeep says ‘hamara show bahut positive hai’

1. IPS officer Breaking laws

2. Sai abused everyday literally

3. A cowardice Husband.

4. Bhabhi craving for her Devar from 5+yrs

5. Making fun of SOCIAL ISSUeS #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin @cockcrow_shaika @tellychakkar @rajeshramsingh https://t.co/Q8wDkQbEHz — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) June 27, 2022

They changed precap of Saturdays episode.showed sai falling unconscious and virat calling her,removed pakhi coming to doctor part.can we expect the change of track n hope for good.can we think trp decrease has effected them?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Srija (@Srija126478291) June 27, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin...don't fall into trap....just quit the show...don't watch...

END GHKKPM @sidd_vankar — deepak dhingra (@deepakd20752333) June 27, 2022

I have no expectations! They do things to keep discussions alive as well. 1 week they’ll do offscreen drama so that this fd stays and watches the show. Anything to make a fool of us. I don’t trust them anymore. They’ve never changed why will they now #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Siya (@siyavt6) June 27, 2022

This is my final tweet for #SaiRat. I saw the show from the first episode and found a new spark. I thought it is a show which will show a married couple with mutual understanding leading to love.

Never thought it would be a disaster.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Namra (@NamraHasan) June 27, 2022

Then I am not watching even the clips of #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin anymore.#SaiRat — Namra (@NamraHasan) June 27, 2022

Guys for me the show ends with P becoming the surrogate. My happy end would be the pregnancy announcement of #SaiRat #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Namra (@NamraHasan) June 27, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin I can understand the anger and disappointment in virats Ch and inam disappointed as well as they have turned a strong forward thinking ips into a silent dumb bystander who is now just a puppet of BK and P, — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) June 27, 2022

Apart from Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin also stars Bharti Patil, , Mridul Kumar, Sheetal Maulik, and Shailesh Datar to name a few.