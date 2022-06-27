Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat to let Pakhi be the surrogate? Fans fume over the ongoing drama [View tweets]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's fans are upset with the ongoing surrogacy track. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh as Sai, Neil Bhatt as Virat and Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi.