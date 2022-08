Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most watched TV shows in the country. It stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead role. The TV show recently bounced back to the TOP 2 on the TRP charts. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin often makes it to the news for various reasons. However, it usually makes news of getting trolled. Sometimes actors are trolled, sometimes the storyline is trolled and sometimes, people troll the makers. Recently, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a leap of 5 years. And before that, we saw SaiRat's separation. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 5 reasons why Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh's drama is ruling TRP charts despite constant trolling

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes a leap

So, in Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw the story moving forward after the accident. Sai is presumed to be dead. Vinayak is back with the Chavans. Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma is Vinayak's mother while Virat is his father. On the other hand, Sai aka Ayesha Singh moves to Kankavli. She is shown with a daughter Savi, who is as talkative as Sai. Savi misses her father. Sai has not revealed anything about Virat (Neil Bhatt)or the Chavans to Savi. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is trending big time in entertainment news every day. Also Read - Anupamaa, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, Naagin, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more TV shows that carry a strong Bollywood connect

Virat to meet his daughter Savi soon

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Savi writing on a three, asking when will her father be back. Virat happens to come across the same tree and feels sympathetic towards the child without knowing that it is Savi. He will write back to her message saying that her father will soon return. It seems the makers are planning a huge face off between Sai, Virat and Savi. It's surely gonna be interesting. Also Read - TRP List Week 32: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar spike up, Anupamaa retains top spot [View Full List]

Advertisement

Baba kab ayoge

Baba jaldi ayenga

Excited as Virat will soon be meeting his little Savi, his little police officer. ❤️#sairat #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/MN9taJE0aF — ?Rajeshwari? (@TARDIS_Zephyr) August 20, 2022

Sai's supporters come in support of Ayesha Singh

Sai aka Ayesha Singh's character is being called out on Twitter. Some netizens, it seems, feel that Sai shouldn't have hidden her family's truth from Savi or that she shouldn't have kept Savi away from Virat. Ayesha's fans have come out in her support. Check out the tweets here:

After fankar made the laws unhelpful, sai has no other option, She had to hide savi from v?. By telling abuser husband about savi, v stans want sai to go through disappointment/ pain/unfairness/ fear again?!✋

#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin pic.twitter.com/BP4d7udo23 — Eshraga (@Eshraga34814038) August 20, 2022

So vinu has issues with his legs…. I hope the makers show this as a consequence of the illegal surrogacy which caused issues to the development #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/IB64itlBjV — Siya (@siyavt6) August 20, 2022

Abhe tak we don't even know Ki why vinu legs are like this and people have started blaming sai leaving house her stubbornness ego and blah blah she left the house because her husband brought her bloody criminal same day she got her arrested #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ||Aparajita|| (@aprajita_ayesha) August 20, 2022

He is the one who ENDED everything when she left

He could have stopped her if he wanted.

Why should Sai tell Virat about Savi?

What is the guarantee that he wont snatch Savi and give it to Pakhi?

He and his criminal ache dost will do anything ! #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/Ym0xJUIxQ4 — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 20, 2022

Sai's habit of baat ko pakad kar baith jaana has been the cause of most of their problems. She did the same with deal & zimmedari jaap when no matter what Virat did she just wouldn't see it over what he said during their marriage. Let it go #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Saumya (@SPN_FreakSaumya) August 20, 2022

Your favorite virat is andha in family love especially bhabhi love. For him wife comes at last only and he gave preference to his bhabhi wishes than wife. No wife will tolerate a husband like virat — Dr.Uma (@Arunima49291523) August 20, 2022

Yeah how conveniently you forgot

Virat was the one who created the deal and zimmedari ?

And Pakhi was the reason Sai did that Jaap ?

And what did Virat do for Sai to stop the jaap?

Buy candy floss and Vada pav? ?

Where did he keep Pakhi away ? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/Cxnjk8j9DD — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 20, 2022

If Sai leaves the house, Virat said that their relationship will ends Then why Sai has to inform about Savi to Virat?? The mistake from Sai part is not informing her daughter that her father is not part of our life and giving hope to Savi#GhumHaiKisiKeyPyaarMeiin — ? (@Barbieedollyyy) August 20, 2022

Don't pitty savi she is a well raised girl without toxicity.

Pitty Vinu who had to live in pakhi's unethical womb for 9 months n calls her mom,lives in a zoo like CN with a father like Virat and grandparents like Omi, BK, SK #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Priya (@Priya03803688) August 20, 2022

To make Sai look like the vamp here ?

The mother who separated her daughter from her abusive father#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/utBE2hUitd — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 20, 2022

Meanwhile, netizens are unhappy with the separation of SaiRat. They are also unhappy with the fact that Virat choose to bring back Pakhi in Chavan Nivas but threw Sai out of the house.