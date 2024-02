Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora has won the audience's hearts with his impeccable acting skills as Ishaan Bhosle. People are loving the new cast and the new story. Initially, there was certainly a dip in the TRP when the new cast entered. However, after a few days, the show grabbed the number 1 spot continuously for 11 weeks. It actually defeated Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, which has most of the time been at the number 1 spot. However, now Shakti's show is back in the 2nd spot, with Anupamaa once again topping the TRP charts. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Shakti Arora reveals that he is confident that his show will top the TRP chart once again. Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: Top 7 TV shows that banked heavily on love triangles to boost TRPs

The previous season of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin featured actors like Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma. When the makers announced that the show will take a 20-year leap and a fresh cast including Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, and Sumit Singh will be introduced, ardent fans of the show were certainly pissed. Talking about how much the fans' reaction has changed from the first day till now, Shakti Arora said, ''When we entered the show, we experienced a drop in TRP. We feared that probably they are not accepting us. We understood that the audience will need time to get adjusted to new faces. Some fans wait, some leave, and some new fans join when a new lot of actors are introduced. However, when the TRPs improved, we felt that we have certainly attained a lot of new audience and the previous fandoms have also accepted us wholeheartedly. The fandoms have started liking the current content.'' Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishvi shares a romantic moment; Savi refuses to adhere to Akka Saheb's command

The actor further emphasized on the fact that his show was topping the TRP charts for 11 weeks and very soon the show will be back again at the number 1 spot. Shakti said, ''All I wanna say is we are totally blessed. The show has been in the number one position for 11 weeks and now we are at number 2. I believe we will take the crown back very soon.''