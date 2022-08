Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is back in TOP 2 of the TRP charts. The current track between Sai, Virat and Pakhi seem to have thoroughly entertained the masses because of which it bounced back and is maintaining its spot on the TRP chart. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show has now taken a leap and fans are eagerly awaiting Sai and Virat's reunion alongside their kids, Vinayak and Savi. Meanwhile, those who watched Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin online already are praising Savi and Vinayak's first meeting. However, Virat aka Neil Bhatt is at the receiving end again. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sachin Shroff reveals why he QUIT the show; 'My track was really good initially but...'

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Savi-Vinayak win hearts

After the leap was introduced in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw two kids being introduced. Vinayak, Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Virat's (Neil Bhatt) son and Savi, Sai and Virat's daughter. Sai lives alone with Savi whereas Vinayak lives with the Chavans including Pakhi aka Aishwarya Sharma. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Savi meeting her brother Vinayak. Savi will help Vinayak from the bullies. She is shown to be quite compassionate, just like Sai. Fans are loving Savi and Vinayak's meeting and equation already. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa, Imlie and more: BIG twists from TOP TV shows that will leave fans excited and boost TRPs

Vinu and Savi, the heart of #sairat ❤️

glad they had this beautiful meeting and hoping to see them unite sairat #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/loa6p8Zl9A — ?Rajeshwari? (@TARDIS_Zephyr) August 22, 2022

#SaiRat kids the moment to cherish.Both the actors give real feel like the ones playing their parents.Strange coincidence.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #Neilsha pic.twitter.com/Ei8AAn5YDd — Lakshmi,Team SaiRat (@Lakshmi21471073) August 22, 2022

This scene has my heart!! After a LONG LONG TIME actually liked a scene of #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin soo much♥️ https://t.co/nQX2arIhWi — Wandererheart. (@wandererheart12) August 22, 2022

Wow this scene is so awesome the brother sister bonding mother son first hug and there unsaid connection waiting for the truth revelation eagerly now the bg music is also superb #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin #AyeshaSingh #saijoshi ?♥️ pic.twitter.com/gUqICa810V — Sneha roy Yadav (@SneharoyYadav1) August 22, 2022

Such a cute episode ?♥️? Sai Savi scenes ???

Savi Vinu ♥️♥️ Sai and Vinu had

sweet moments too ♥️ #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 22, 2022

Virat aka Neil Bhatt gets trolled for his re-entry

While Savi and Vinayak are winning hearts with their cuteness and charm, Virat is getting trolled again. Fans were pretty upset with Virat had lashed out at Sai while bringing back Pakhi home. His harsh words for Sai had angered Ayesha Singh's fans. And now, as he is all set to re-enter the lives of Sai and also Savi, fans are trolling him. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Mann Jogiya teaser: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin duo Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's sizzling chemistry will leave you gushing

Agaaya manhoos ? Let the tortures begin ? Poor Sai & Savi ? #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/M5Odr55I6R — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 22, 2022

Like the moment he put his leg down on that place , Sai and Savi’s unlucky days have started ? — Love Life ♥️✨ (@Shivikaislove) August 22, 2022

Is it me only who feels his entry funny? — Monika (@MonikaBaderia) August 22, 2022

the desperate attempts of the writers and director to make virat look all hero like is so funny! lol.. — Tingting (@PoohTingting) August 22, 2022

Glares aren’t going with his face ..looks ? — browneyed (@Chatty250101) August 22, 2022

????sunglasses...entry means kaand loading ? — Sanaya sen (@Sanayas01120272) August 22, 2022

Isse lagta hai aaa mai hero huuu....Autual mai ye Nalla hai...????? — Sharmin Priya (@SharminPriya9) August 22, 2022

Why i am thinking there will be kand loading and pls he is not hero material kitna ganda lag raha hai ????#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/cbk9od4jyU — Harpreet ? (@Harpree65409240) August 22, 2022

In the upcoming episode of the popular reality TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Savi missing her father. She turns to write on the trees asking when will her father will return to her. Virat comes across her message and sympathizes with her. He writes back on the tree saying that she will soon reunite with her father. On the other hand, Vinayak reveals that his father is a police officer. Savi gets excited. On the other hand, Virat reaches the camp where Sai is with Savi and Vinayak. Is it time for the ultimate face-off?