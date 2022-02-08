Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will feature Sai aka Ayesha Singh's kidnapping scene in the upcoming episode. Sai will be kidnapped by the goons of Sada, Virat Chavan's friend turned terrorist, who returned from dead. Sai will be helpless there's nobody around to save her. She tries to defend herself but the goons turn out to be smarter. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TV show's fans have expressed their opinion about the kidnapping scene on Twitter. They have also reacted to Sai aka Ayesha Singh's costume, the red dress during the kidnapping scene. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya REFUSED Star Plus' Smart Jodi for THIS reason? [Exclusive]

Now, the costume is really pretty. Ayesha Singh looks gorgeous in the red sharara. However, since it was a kidnapping scene, the actress had to run. Ayesha Singh's fans felt the costume was kinda uncomfortable. Some felt, it seems, that the maker should have introduced the kidnapping track in such a pretty costume. Elsewhere, fans have also shared their thoughts on the kidnapping sequence. They found it very funny. The kidnappers wore masks of Virat aka 's face. Some of the fans have even created memes on the same. Check out the Twitter response to the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 'BRING BACK FIERCE SAI JOSHI' trends as fans don't want Sai to apologize and white-wash Virat's image

Ek Virat toh onscreen jhel nhi paate itne Virat ko kaise jhelenge ???????? Writer is obsessed with Virat ig?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/Veu709uq9Y — ??????????? ????? ✨ (@ektara03) February 8, 2022

Thoda comfortable clothes tho dedete yeh sharar mein kaise bag sakti?‍♀️?‍♀️?‍♀️#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/sCDS090jhV — Sarvani (@Sarvani06034006) February 8, 2022

Ghum made another history. Best funniest kidnapping.....????

Aise kon kidnapped kartra hai kisi ko mask lagakar.....???

Kamal hai Ghum Cvs se.....??????#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/cx2PvkaTNp — Vaado Se Pareshan Dil..♥️?? (@U15_1004R) February 8, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin

Tbh, kidnapping track gonna be deciding track that whether we should invest our time in to this shit or not?

If they whitewashed Sh& Rascal or went on with illogical confession through #SaiJoshi &ruin her as well?

Then Ik many of us gonna bid adieu? pic.twitter.com/9pGB214Obz — DarlingDove?||RuRu?STAN (@SONA_12_) February 8, 2022

I can't believe some people enjoyed kidnapping scenes ???#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Meharin (@meharishaa) February 8, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #AyeshaSingh

Poor kid had to run and struggle in these outfits, thoda comfortable de dete toh kya jaata.

My wish to see her in simple western outfits continue. pic.twitter.com/5QjBTvVOHI — AnokhiG (@anokhi_g) February 8, 2022

Finally sai kidnapping ho gai ... abb audience ko bhabi love story sa different kuch dhek ko milaga...?

Ayesha act nicely. But @sidd_vankar sir virat mask thing was very funny. #AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/0Q23mrMPP4 — Binta Ahmed (@bintaaaaaaaaaa) February 8, 2022

Ye kidnapping k scenes me thoda convenient outfit dete Sai ko, isme bhagegi kaise. ?#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — ??? (@gn04) February 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Ayesha Singh shared a reel video in which she recreated the iconic Pushpa 'flower' dialogue. However, she gave a cute twist to the show by performing the hand gesture on Sandeep Kumar's face. She reasoned that she doesn't have a beard while he has. Fans have been in love with Ayesha's cuteness and her Don avatar in the video. Check it out here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Kishori Shahane meets with a freaky road accident; shares ordeal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandeep Kumar (@sandeepm_kumar)

About an hour ago, Ayesha had shared a couple of pictures on her gram and wished her fans Good Morning. The actress is seen in a lilac short dress which she paired with sneakers. The pictures and her cute smile has got the attention of the fans, as well. They have been showering her with love on social media.