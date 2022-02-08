Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin will feature Sai aka Ayesha Singh's kidnapping scene in the upcoming episode. Sai will be kidnapped by the goons of Sada, Virat Chavan's friend turned terrorist, who returned from dead. Sai will be helpless there's nobody around to save her. She tries to defend herself but the goons turn out to be smarter. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TV show's fans have expressed their opinion about the kidnapping scene on Twitter. They have also reacted to Sai aka Ayesha Singh's costume, the red dress during the kidnapping scene. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya REFUSED Star Plus' Smart Jodi for THIS reason? [Exclusive]
Now, the costume is really pretty. Ayesha Singh looks gorgeous in the red sharara. However, since it was a kidnapping scene, the actress had to run. Ayesha Singh's fans felt the costume was kinda uncomfortable. Some felt, it seems, that the maker should have introduced the kidnapping track in such a pretty costume. Elsewhere, fans have also shared their thoughts on the kidnapping sequence. They found it very funny. The kidnappers wore masks of Virat aka Neil Bhatt's face. Some of the fans have even created memes on the same. Check out the Twitter response to the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin episode here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 'BRING BACK FIERCE SAI JOSHI' trends as fans don't want Sai to apologize and white-wash Virat's image
Meanwhile, Ayesha Singh shared a reel video in which she recreated the iconic Pushpa 'flower' dialogue. However, she gave a cute twist to the show by performing the hand gesture on Sandeep Kumar's face. She reasoned that she doesn't have a beard while he has. Fans have been in love with Ayesha's cuteness and her Don avatar in the video. Check it out here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Kishori Shahane meets with a freaky road accident; shares ordeal
About an hour ago, Ayesha had shared a couple of pictures on her gram and wished her fans Good Morning. The actress is seen in a lilac short dress which she paired with sneakers. The pictures and her cute smile has got the attention of the fans, as well. They have been showering her with love on social media.
