Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh stuns in a plunging neckline dress; fans go gaga over her new bold avatar [View Tweets]

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi recently featured on a magazine cover, looking all dope and HOT! Her fans are going gaga over her bold avatar and have been trending her online too.