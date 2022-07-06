Ayesha Singh is one of the most popular names in the world of television right now. She is seen essaying the role of Sai Joshi in the popular TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Ayesha Singh's Sai is her first lead character in a TV series. And with her first stint itself, Ayesha managed to win the hearts of everyone. Sai is one of the most loved characters in Indian television. Ayesha Singh is trending on Twitter right now for her bold avatar on the cover of a magazine. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast salary: Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and other actors' pay per episode will leave you in shock
Ayesha Singh turns up the heat on a magazine cover
Y'all would have seen Ayesha Singh in beautiful sarees and dresses. She has even won hearts in lehengas in her TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. However, her latest lehenga look on a magazine cover will leave you gobsmacked and in awe! Ayesha Singh is wearing a choli that comes with a plunging neckline and zari work. The gorgeous actress is seen wearing a powder blue lehenga which is just enhancing her beauty. Right from her posture to her make-up and her expressions, everything is on point! Check out the amazing post here: Also Read - From Nia Sharma to Jasmin Bhasin: THESE TV actresses refused to play mothers on screen unlike Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Ayesha Singh’s bold avatar wins hearts
Ever since the magazine cover has been dropped on social media, fans of Ayesha Singh are going gaga over her. Her bold avatar is sending her fans into a tizzy. Moreover, Ayesha's new look from a new episode of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar is also going viral. A BTS video of Ayesha Singh shooting for the magazine cover has also been dropped which has just added to the excitement of her fans. Check out her tweets here: Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ayesha Singh aka Sai OPENS UP on playing a mom at a young age; says, 'I don't have any clue as...'
Ayesha Singh on playing a mother
The actress is quite young and will be seen essaying the role of a mother on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Usually, a lot of TV actresses, especially young ones, hesitate to age and play a mother on-screen. However, that’s not the case with Ayesha. The actress said that she has no problems playing a mom on-screen.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.