Instagram is a place where TV celebs are at their candid best. It is also a spot where they are super fashionable and creative. Take a look at celebs who rocked Instagram this week... Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Fahmaan Khan on Sumbul Touqeer's Bigg Boss 16 journey, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh's music video debut and more

Kanwar Dhillon

Kanwar Dhillon shared this reel with Alice Kaushik. As we know, the two are dating since a year. Their show Pandya Store is also getting ratings of above two. The actor was also seen at a party recently with the likes of Fahmaan Khan. Check out the reel... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan is proud of Sumbul Touqeer; gives her flying kiss and says,’aag laga rahi hai’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?????? ??????? (??) (@kanwardhillon_)

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

The lead pair of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Ke Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are known for their funny reels. The two have come up with a new gem on their Instagram handle. Here is a look at the video... Also Read - From Imlie star Fahmaan Khan to Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly: TV stars who ditched their fancy cars to thoroughly enjoy autorickshaw rides like commoners

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Niti Taylor

Fans of Niti Taylor can enjoy the video of her Ramta Jogi dance from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. We have seen the dance before but this one is the best. The intricacy of the moves is seen with clarity and it is a treat for dance lovers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nititaybawa (@nititaylor)

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Dahiya has made the cutest and most energetic X'Mas video that one can imagine. He looks like the perfect person to come down the chimney. This is simply hilarious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan can create the perfect romantic vibes with any actress. We are seeing so many such stills from the sets of Dharam Patnii. This click of Gurpreet Bedi and him is such a vibe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahmaan Khan (@fahmaankhan)

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash shared her clicks in this gorgeous blue gown. This is one of her best looks of late. She has been styled by Natasha Bothra. The gown is from Ambika Lal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

These were the celebs who made it to the list of stars on Insta this week...