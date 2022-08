Fans of shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Udaariyaan have taken to social media to complain about the current tracks. We have seen how Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) has forcefully become the surrogate mother for Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai's (Aishwarya Sharma) baby. The Chavan house is okay with the arrangement. The manner in which she became the surrogate was also highly debatable. Fans even wrote to the Indian Broadcasting Federation telling them to take cognizance of the illegal things happening on the show. Annoyed fans are complaining how they could not enjoy any happy moments between Sai and Virat on the show. This baby track was hurried and how. Also Read - Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and more; Bollywood movie lovers are in for a treat in August 2022

Jasmine (Isha Malviya) is pregnant on Udaariyaan. This track has annoyed fans immensely. It is a fake pregnancy track. The fans carried out a trend against the makers for ruining the relationship of Tejo (Priyanka Chahar Choudhary) and Fateh (Ankit Gupta). It seems the miscarriage has made it tough for Tejo to conceive a baby. Of late, the leading ladies of a number of TV shows have had conception issues. The herd mentality of writers got exposed and how. Fans are also not very fond of Isha Malviya's acting on the show.

Producers Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta have been bombarded with requests to show FatehJo romance or start their career track. Now, tell us who is the more annoying and vicious vamp amongst Pakhi of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin or Udaariyaan's Jasmine? Vote and let us know...