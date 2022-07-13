Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Shruti aka Shafaq Naaz gets candid on body-shaming; says, 'I can't imagine....'

Shafaq Naaz become popular with TV viewers as Shruti from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The track where Virat took care of her become quite a debated one amongst viewers. In an interview to ETimes, she has said that she is upset with the unrealistic beauty standards set for artistes in the industry. Shafaq Naaz has said that they are under constant pressure to maintain their bodies. She said that actresses have to be slim 24x7. Shafaq Naaz said that it was understandable if a storyline required a certain body type. She said that it affects the mental health of actors being under such scrutiny. Also Read - Thank You: Naga Chaitanya to be seen in three different roles; producer Dil Raju says, 'Chay will remember this film for...'

Shafaq Naaz said that she was once bluntly told at an audition that she was somewhat overweight for a role. She says she was shocked to know that even a few kilos matter when it comes to work. Shafaq Naaz was quoted as saying, "I can't imagine what other girls who are chubby or heavy go through on a daily basis. Some time ago, I was going through some health issues due to which I gained weight. That made me feel very conscious about my own body for the first time. This happened because we actors feel the pressure constantly."

The actress says that she believed that good performance is what matters but of late, she was been critical of her own body. Shafaq Naaz said that she feels too self-conscious. In the past, she has been a part of shows like Chidiya Ghar and Mahabharat. She is not the only actress who has complained of how people shame actors on their bodies. Some of the other examples are Rubina Dilaik, Vivian Dsena, Shrenu Parikh and others. Even excessively slim actresses like Erica Fernandes have spoken about how tough it is to live upto the industry's standard of beauty.