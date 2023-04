Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming spoiler alert: On Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's current track, Virat's (Neil Bhatt) family is upset with him. Ashwini scolds Virat, saying that she warned him not to call her Aai as he was doing everything wrong. The entire Chavan family is at odds with Virat; only Bhavani (Kishori Shahane) will support Virat in his quest to marry Sai. Later, we can see Virat apologize for whatever he did to Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). Let's see if Pakhi will forgive Virat or not. On the other hand, we can see that Pakhi is heartbroken, as she did everything for his family. Sai (Ayesha Singh) is also worried about what Virat did to Pakhi and her family and what she can do. She does not understand anything. Virat also apologizes to Vinayak (Tanmoy Rishi) for what he did, saying that it was wrong. He promises Vinayak that everything will be fine soon. Also Read - TRP List Week 15: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Naagin 6 and top shows take a hit due to IPL across channels [View List]

Sai has decided to marry again

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, you will see Sai telling Virat (Neil Bhatt) that she is going to get married, but not to him. When he sees Dr. Satya (Harshad Arora) calling her, she tells him directly that she has made up her mind to get married to Dr Satya Adhikari. Later, we can see Dr. Sai (Ayesha Singh) reach Dr. Satya's home and asks him to marry her. She knows that Dr. Satya also has problems with love, so she is sure that she will be free of any kind of romantic commitment.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist

Finally, in the coming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the story will take a new direction. It will involve Dr. Satya's past. Dr. Satya's past gives a new twist to the daily soap. Also, he starts falling for Sai gradually creating issues. Let's see if Virat understands, or is it too late to make him understand?