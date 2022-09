Popular telly actress Aishwarya Sharma who is currently seen playing the role of Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is often appreciated for her exceptional acting skills. There were times when netizens slammed her for playing a negative role and creating chaos in Virat and Sai's lives. Now, the makers have shown a huge leap in the show and Pakhi is seen playing a positive character. She is now focused on giving the best treatment to her adopted son Vinayak. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt to sign their first endorsement deal as a couple? [Exclusive]

The makers roped in two new child artists in their show - Tanmay Rishi Shah (Vinayak) and Savi (Aria Sakaria). Aishwarya shares an amazing bond with both kids. In an interview with India forums, Aishwarya spoke her heart open about playing a mother in the show. She said that she has an amazing bond with both the kids and she herself becomes a kid when she is around them. She even said that every mother is an inspiration. Aishwarya said that she feels like a mother when she is around Aaria and Tanmay. She even said that she does not feel awkward in playing the role of a mother as she loves kids and their company.

Aishwarya seems to be ready to become a mother now. She even said that she wants a kid of her own now. Aishwarya said that she is happy with the children around her on the sets of the show.