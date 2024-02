Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has turned out to be one of the most successful shows. It is giving a tough competition to Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa. The first generation of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starred Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma as the leads. The story of Virat, Sai and Pakhi became a hit within a few weeks. The show got all the love from the audience since the start. People have appreciated the actors for their performance and also loved the interesting storyline of the show. Virat Chavan became one of the most popular characters and even now, people wish to see the first generation of the show again. Also Read - Anupamaa, Bigg Boss, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV shows whose popularity will never go down

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - TRP Report week 5: Bigg Boss 17 grand finale episode receives love; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fight for the top spot

Shakti Arora, Dheeraj Dhoopar had rejected Virat's role in GHKPM

However, Neil Bhatt was not the first choice to play the role of Virat Chavan. Before him, other TV stars were offered the role of Virat. Yes, it was Shakti Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar who were offered Virat's role before Neil. But both the stars had rejected the role earlier. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan takes stand for Savi against Durva; University staff throws party for Reeva and his marriage

Trending Now

Shakti Arora is currently the lead actor of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He plays the role of Ishaan Bhosale and has been paired with Bhavika Sharma. The show is doing well and people are loving the jodi. However, Shakti had revealed that he was offered Virat Chavan's role but he had rejected the role. He had also said that he regrets not taking up the role.

Shakti and Dheeraj reveal why they rejected the role played by Neil Bhatt

Now, during a group interview with ETimes, Shakti revealed why he had rejected Virat's role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. He said that he had rejected the offer because budget issues only but he does regrets not taking it up.

Apart from Shakti, Dheeraj Dhoopar was also offered the role but he also rejected it back then. He also said that he rejected the offer because of the budget thing only. During this conversation, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda was also a part of it.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

He gave a different take and said that he never rejects a role due to budget and that money does not matter to him.