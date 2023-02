Popular television actor Neil Bhatt who essays the role of ACP Virat Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been winning hearts with his exceptional performance in the show. The actor often gets trolled for taking Pakhi's side over Sai. The show recently completed 2 years and the entire team of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had loads of fun as they celebrated a new milestone. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and others beamed with joy as their show kept audiences hooked for 2 years. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans hail Sai's return to Chavan Nivas; feel Kaku is the happiest with her homecoming

In an interview with a media portal, Neil spoke his heart out and said that the show is made possible with the effort of the team. He even said that according to him the projects reach a successful stage because of the people behind them. Neil even said that he is thankful for being a part of the show for the last two years.

The handsome actor said that the show would not have been possible without the help of everyone who has worked hard for it. He later concluded by saying that whenever good people come together, the result is also worthwhile. Neil later even thanked the entire cast and crew of the show and his sweet gesture won hearts.

On the personal front, Neil studied law but chose an acting career as he was passionate about the same. Neil met the love of his life Aishwarya Sharma on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and the two fell in love with each other. The couple soon got engaged in January 2021 and tied the nuptial knot in November 2021 in Ujjain.