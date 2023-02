Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein show has been facing massive backlash ever since Sai lost the case against Virat and Pakhi to win her son Vinu back. And now in the latest episode, we witnessed how is trying extremely hard to keep her adopted son Vinu with her and she is being slammed for showing extra love to him and there are many who have turned extremely nasty with their comments on her. Pakhi's character is indeed the most hated character in relation show and many times she faces the wrath in real life too. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt on shooting with veteran actress Rekha, Akshay Kumar shoots for The Kapil Sharma Show and more Exactly this woman is sexually molesting the kid under the garb of adoption @StarPlus #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein — msin (@meg17777) February 7, 2023

You mean like this... ? Bhagwan se daro Bachcha chor...#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein https://t.co/l4S6JTmZhh pic.twitter.com/3KNpkAXHpq — Swargiya Nagesh Chavan - Bhavani ka Devta (@shakehandkar) February 7, 2023

It’s coming across that Patralekha has started sexually influencing the child to stay with her #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein @StarPlus — msin (@meg17777) February 7, 2023

After Pakhi, Virat's character is leaving the audiences annoyed and they are calling him the most spineless man ever. After Sai lost the case and was told she has no rights over Vinu, Virat had a breakdown and netizens said that they cannot connect with him his breakdown and called it pukeworthy.

I don't think @neilbhatt4 is the real or actual male lead,maybe they will introduce the Ml later....no creative director can create such a horrifying human being as an example for society ...mls are usually upright and have brains not this...disgust. #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein — Alexa (@Maxielin) February 6, 2023

#ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin Back to back two worst performance by Neil as Virat

Virat was supposed to show hatred and guilt to Sai but he just showed that extra hatred to Sai ,that's the reason people are not able to connect with his emotional breakdown,it looks total clownery ? pic.twitter.com/KN3RV3QObb — HumanDoll (@HumanDoll14) February 1, 2023

Virat and Pakhi have become the most hates characters and the viewers want the makers to kill them and restart the show with Sai and introduce her new love interest.