Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein: Shakti Arora is currently essaying the character of Ishaan Bhosle in the show. The actor has successfully aced the character, with the audience applauding him for his impeccable acting skills. Shakti entered the show around six months ago when the show took a leap and introduced a fresh cast. Prior to Shakti, actor Neil Bhatt was playing the male lead character, and although Shakti didn't replace Neil's character, he did become the new male lead face post Neil's exit. Upon Shakti's entry into the show, he was compared with Neil Bhatt in the initial months by the ardent fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood life, Shakti Arora recently opened up about whether the comparison with Neil Bhatt ever bothered him. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva's masterstroke to separate Ishaan, Savi; will Ishvi part ways?

Shakti Arora aka Ishaan talks about comparisons with Neil Bhatt

When a new cast enters a show, ardent fans and viewers are bound to compare them with the previous cast. Something similar happened with Shakti Arora when he entered as the new male lead face in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. The previous cast of the show included Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ayesha Singh, while the new cast includes Bhavika Sharma, Shakti Arora, and Sumit Singh. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2023: Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, and more TV actresses inspired ethnic looks for the festivities

When asked if the initial comparison with Neil Bhatt bothered him, especially since sometimes fans also cross the line, Shakti said, 'I was never bothered that I'll be compared to Neil Bhatt because I am not playing his character. I have an entirely different role, and it's a completely different season. The previous cast made the show relatable and popular, and gave it to us, and now we are taking the legacy forward, and we are doing our best where we have also tried to win the audience's heart. Honestly, I have not even watched the episodes featuring the old cast so I don't know how they performed or what their characters were. Yes, the baggage was there as when I entered the show, it was already a hit show, and there was this responsibility that the show should continue to have good TRPs, which is happening so I am quite happy.'

