After marrying Savi, Ishaan reaches his house where Akka Saheb and Rao Saheb ask him where he was during the entire function. Ishaan tells them about Harini's deteriorating health, but he keeps mum about his marriage with Savi. Akka Saheb tells Ishaan to change so that they can kick start the function. Ishaan, who still loves Reeva, feels guilty of lying to her. He even gets conscious of getting close to her. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shakti Arora reacts to Ishaan's marriage with Savi without informing Reva; says 'Was not certain if...'

Trending Now

Check out this video of Television shows banned in Pakistan

In the upcoming episode, the priest who is called for Ishaan and Reeva's wedding recalls that Ishaan's marriage already took place during the muhurat of Vitthal-Rukhmani's wedding. This leaves everyone shocked. Reeva then remembers how Ishaan was not present in the house during the muhurat, growing suspicious about the entire incident.

Will Ishaan and Savi's secret marriage get exposed in front of the family members? How will Reeva react to the shocking news? Or post Ishaan and Savi's marriage, will Reeva form a newfound hatred for Savi, just like Pakhi had for Sai? The upcoming drama will definitely hook the audience to the television screens.