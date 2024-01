Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Spoiler: Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma starrer show has currently captivated viewers' attention. In the past episodes, Savi losses her entire family including Badi Aaji, Ajooba, Aaji, and Vinayak. Harini is currently in coma. Savi is completely shattered and has lost all hope for life. Ishaan on the other hand is trying hard to console Savi. He is also dealing with the huge guilt of being the reason behind Savi losing her entire family. Also Read - TRP Report Week 1: Anupamaa has competition at the Top; Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel's fight in Bigg Boss 17 grabs attention

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Spoiler: Reeva breaks down as Ishaan postpones the marriage

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Ishaan, and Reeva's mehndi function begins. Reeva is quite excited as finally she is getting married to the love of her life. However, amid the pre-wedding festivities, Ishaan goes missing. As the family panics, it is later revealed that Ishaan is at the hospital with Savi. Upon hearing this Reeva gets upset and leaves the function mid-way. Savi thanks Ishaan for coming at such short notice. Ishaan states that there is no reason to worry and if there's any other emergency, she can call him without worrying about anything. Ishaan meets Reeva and explains the whole situation. He states that its better if the marriage gets postponed by five to six months as currently his entire focus is on Savi who has just lost her entire family. Reeva gets furious over Ishaan and break down. Ishaan realizes his mistake and apologies to Reeva. He promises her to be careful of his words and actions in the future.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Spoiler: Kiran makes a re-entry

Harini's husband Kiran makes a re-entry in the show. Savi gets furious on seeing him and states he has some hidden motive. Kiran mentions that he is here only to be with his wife in such tiring times. Savi refuses to believe him and leaves.

Will there be a drama in Ishaan and Reeva's marriage? Has Kiran comeback to create more problems in Savi's life? The upcoming twists are definitely going to be very interesting and will keep the viewers hook to their television screens.