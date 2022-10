Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin is slowly gaining the track back due to the twists and turns the makers have been bringing to the show. But one thing the fans and the viewers are sure about us is that Ayesha Singh aka Sai Joshi and aka Virat Chavan's reunion is never happening n and have declared that their relationship is dead. while the fans are irked with the makes giving Aishwarya aka Pakhi's character so much importance, they hate the couple as the viewers find zero chemistry and claim that they create negativity in the show. Also Read - Rekha Birthday Special: When Amitabh Bachchan reportedly bashed up a man for passing nasty comments on the Silsila actress

It's really sad to see that tv channels are disrespecting the female lead literally the first ever show where Vamp is getting treated like a Rani it has become so so toxic ,it's disturbing my peace of mine ??@sidd_vankar @StarPlus #GhumHaKisikeyPyaarMeiin — A (@_selenophile15) October 8, 2022

Anothr situatn

Imagin Sai allow Jagtp into her pers space,room insted of Vir allowng P#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein didnt realize it feels same Bcos P&J r actually same except

1.Their bakground

2.P's murdr plans fails,J's succeed

3.P polishd so got wat she want,J unpolishd so failed — Wiser Owl (@BachaoBachao) October 8, 2022

In the recent episode we see how Sai attends Virat and Pakhi's wedding anniversary and the pain she goes through leaves her fans disappointed by the makers again that why are they trying to demean Sai's character by showing Pakhi and Virat's togetherness to her. The fans are unhappy with the makers portrayal of showing Sai as sautan, another woman in the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer fans worried about her closeness with Shalin Bhanot; say, 'Koi sadbuddhi do' [Read Tweets]

Bk.. Since ur an MLA u must know some stuffs right. Sai isn't the sautan.. The witch whom u have made maalkin is the Sautan.. Not Sai..My dear virat... Aur chup rehna ok.. Mooh mat kholna.. P boasting about her position and ur aunt calling ur wife sautan#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein — SHRESHTA SATHISH (@drshresh) October 9, 2022

Sai is ight now the most loved TV character. Also Read - Upcoming new movies and web series this week: Doctor G, Kantara Hindi, Mismatched season 2 and more