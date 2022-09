Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin latest episode was fire, Sai finally reaches Nagpur for Vinayak as Pakhi convinces her to cure her son and being a mother she could relate to her pain. However, Virat Chauhan who is expressing her anger toward her as he is doubting Sai's character and wonders who's daughter is Savi and more gives her a blank cheque to cure his son and Pakhi's son Vinayak. But what Sai did was applause worthy She tore the cheque in front of the Chauhan family and very proudly spoke about her being the doctor who cannot be bought by money and she is only here for a mother who wants her son to be fit and fine. Also Read - TRP report week 38: Anupamaa reigns, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin follows; Sumbul Touqeer-Fahmaan's absence finally hits Imlie

While fans are hailing Sai's entry and her performance in today's episode. Fans are going over her fire avatar and are bashing Virat for his arrogance. Check out the response of fans for today's episode.

She did a fabulous performance today !??? I really loved Dr Sai Joshi scene ? 5Days left for Ayeshu to complete 2years as Saijoshi,?#AyeshaSingh #SaiJoshi#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein pic.twitter.com/ZF6p5FazV7 — AYESHA SOUL OF GHKKPM (@sairatxmimo) September 30, 2022

#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein vc trying to buy a doctor &insult her. Proves yet again he is son of classless asswini.Any other doc would refuse treatment to such a moron but this is ghum where S has to always bow down in front of this jerk.I wish she would just leave and go to shimla — deepali khadka (@KhadkaDeepali) September 29, 2022

Sai Bai please don't cry for ashwini she is not your mother she always used. Sai Joshi ????#SaiJoshi #AyeshaSingh #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein pic.twitter.com/ho2GHuAqy5 — AYESHA SOUL OF GHKKPM (@sairatxmimo) September 30, 2022

I don't want #SaiRat to reunite ever and I am saying this as a Female Saijoshi fan and SaiRat fan only thing Sai need to do is tell Savi truth that her father is a spineless guy who could not stand for her mother and brother #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMein or anything so that she gets — ||Aparajita|| (@aprajita_ayesha) September 22, 2022

Later we see Sai crying and trying to get a hold on her emotions. Indeed this current track as grabbed all the attention of the viewers.