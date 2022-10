Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. In fact, it is giving a tough fight to Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa on the TRP charts. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a love story of Sai and Virat with a triangle as Virat's former flame Pakhi's life is also linked with their journey. In the latest episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we saw Sai (Ayesha Singh) entering the Chavan Nivas when she fears that Sai is having a tough time in Chavan Nivas. Unknown to her, Virat and Pakhi are celebrating their marriage anniversary as well. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Disha Vakani's brother on her throat cancer rumours, Mohsin Khan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming episode

Now, in the upcoming episode of Ayesha Singh starrer TV show, we will see Neil aka Virat and Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi will dance to and Varu Dhawan starrer Jugjugg Jeeyo song, Rangisari. It's a party and hence Virat and Pakhi indulge in dance in front of the guests. Sai, on the other hand, will be hurt and emotional recalling her and Virat's happy moments. Sai will recollect the time when she and Virat danced together. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya are both amazing dancers and it was a treat for their fans indeed.

SaiRat fan edits Neil and Ayesha's scenes

So, a fan who wanted to watch Sai and Virat together edited out the video clips of Sai and Virat and put the same song on the clip. You can't blame them for doing so as a lot of SaiRat fans are waiting to see them together again. Fans are waiting for the moment when Sai and Virat will learn the whole truth about each other and get reunited. Meanwhile, enjoy the fantastic video:

Watch Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fan's SaiRat video on Rangisari here:

Rang Sari Gulabi Chunariya Re..❤️‍?

... now the expressions matched with the song..??#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #SaiRat pic.twitter.com/JMpDtfFDcY — ?ℎ????..||ᶜʰᵒᵈⁱ ᵇᵃᵈⁱ ᵈʳᵃᵐᵃ ᵠᵘᵉᵉⁿ ʰᵃⁱⁿ? (@Chandsifarish__) October 13, 2022

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat and Pakhi reaching Sai's house. Virat lashes out at Sai believing she told Vinayak about his adoption. Sai offers to find Vinayak. Virat will join her while Pakhi will be confused and worried seeing them together again.