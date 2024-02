Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist: In the latest episode of the popular TV show we saw Yashwant planning to ruin Savi's career. Surehka and Yashwant are against Savi and Ishaan's marriage and are doing everything possible to keep them apart or create differences between them. Shakti Arora aka Ishaan is in a tight spot. Savi's scholarship is about to get cancelled. But on the other hand, we will see Savi accepting that Ishaan is her husband. Yes, you read that right.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twists: Savi accepts Ishaan as her husband?

A new promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has gone viral. In it, we will see Savi and Ishaan fighting in the middle of the road. Ishaan holds Savi's hand. Savi asks him to leave her hand but Ishaan doesn't. Soon a crowd gathers and the police arrive too. One of the policemen pushes Ishaan rashly. He is about to thrash Ishaan (Shakti Arora) with his laathi when Savi stops him and asks him what he is doing. The policeman questions Savi and tells her that he is thrashing a gunda. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) stops him and tells him that Ishaan is her husband. Savi reprimands the policeman who questions them if they are husband and wife. Ishaan and Savi both affirm. A shocked Savi looks back at Ishaan. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan yells at Savi for misbehaving with Reeva; Akka Saheb instigates the latter against Ishvi

Will Savi accept Ishaan as her husband now?

Savi is very logical and mature. She understands that Ishaan helped her out due to Harini's request. However, Savi has made it clear that she will leave Ishaan once Harini gets better. This new promo video has given hope to Ishvi fans who want to see a love story between Ishaan and Savi. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Harshad Arora drops a major hint about his wedding plans with fiancée Muskaan Rajput

On the other hand, we will see Ishaan getting a shocker. Yaswant, Nishikant and the board members of the college will ask him to cancel Savi's scholarship. How will Ishaan save Savi from this situation? What will Savi do now? How will she fight back against the system and the rules of the college?