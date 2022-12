Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Neil Bhatt as Virat, Ayesha Singh as Sai and Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi in the leads. The three of them have kept their fans hooked to the show with the tumultuous storyline. Virat is now married to Pakhi and Sai is shown to be a single mother. However, it has been revealed that Savi is Virat's father. Since Virat has been spending time with Savi. In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see a flashback moment for the audience. They will be reminded of the old version of Pakhi. The one who met Virat at the summer camp years ago. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma's pics go viral, Raj Anadkat on his exit from TMKOC and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming twist

In the latest episode of Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show, we saw Pakhi losing her calm because of her insecurities. Virat has been neglecting Pakhi and Vinayak a little ever since he learned that Savi is his daughter. Pakhi feels that her house and family is breaking apart which she created in the last couple of years amidst Sai's absence. Ninad and Ashwini make Virat see the error in his ways. The episodes made a huge buzz in Entertainment News. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma takes a jibe at trolls with her latest Instagram post; Neil Bhatt extends support [View Pics]

Check the latest promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here:



So, in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat realises why Pakhi has been behaving the way she has been and apologises to her. Pakhi demands to know who Virat will choose between her and Sai. She asks Virat to make a choice and also questions him about the most important person in his life. Neil Bhatt aka Virat assures Pakhi that she is the most important person in his life. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BIG TWIST: Virat threatens Sai and takes Savi away on her birthday; fans lash out at the plot

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat to reminisce his past with Pakhi

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see Virat asking Pakhi to get ready for Vinayak's school trip. Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi dresses up just like her old self. Virat will remember his first meeting with Pakhi at the summer camp. The episode will remind people of Virakhi from the initial days. Also, it's Aishwarya Sharma's birthday. It will be a treat for her fans to see her back in the old avatar and remind them of how much time has passed really.