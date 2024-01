Ghum Hain Kiskey Pyaar Meiin: Sai Joshi is till date immensely missed on the shows Ayesha Singh was the heart of GHKPM and now her daughter Savi Joshi aka Bhavika Sharma is winning hearts with her performance in the show. This latest scene from the show has been going viral on the internet where Savi writes down with a black marker on a man’s forehead who is a psycho lover wants to marry and this was the same scene that was earlier done by Sai Joshi who had written loser on Jagtap's (Siddharth Bodke) forehead who was a criminal initially but had a change of heart after meeting Sai. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt on shooting with veteran actress Rekha, Akshay Kumar shoots for The Kapil Sharma Show and more

This scene was recreated by the makers and the fans of the show cannot help but compare Savi with her mother Sai.

Savi and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) have been secretly married and slowly the entire family of them will learn about the truth of their relationship. For now, Ishaan has met with an accident and he has lost all his memory and only remembers Savi as his wife. And this leaves Reeva shattered as she feels cheated. Now it will be interesting to watch if Savi and Ishan's family will accept their marriage.

Bhavika who is doing absolute justice to her role as Savi Joshi in Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin reveals how she landed up getting the role, "Ghum... happened when I never expected it. In fact, I had auditioned for another show and was almost going to start shooting for it and at the last minute, the makers decided to go with someone else. I was disappointed, but like they say, everything happens for the best. However, the challenge of stepping into an existing show was huge. I was very nervous because in the first few weeks, we did not get the expected viewership. But, slowly, it all worked out.". Bhavika and Shakti Arora's chemistry too is being loved by the GHKPM fans.