Ginni Virdi who is known from the daily soap Udaan is dealing with choppy waters in her marital life. She had taken a break from the world of daily soaps after her marriage in 2017. She got married to Parminder Singh Malhi, a lawyer who was based in Canada. As per ETimes TV, the two have split. She is living alone with her two-year-old daughter, Eve, for the past one year. It seems she had an arranged marriage with him on January 1, 2017. According to her, Parminder Malhi's alleged drinking and anger issues created issues in their marriage. The two had a baby in February 2020 but that did not improve their relationship. It seems she has also reported him to the cops.

Ginni Virdi said that she lodged a complaint at Charkop Police Station in June 2021 after he allegedly assaulted her and threw their child on the floor. She has also said that he hit her seven days after her delivery in Canada. The police registered the FIR on October 5, 2021. It seems she is living with her parents right now. The divorce case is on in court. She said she plans to resume acting soon. Ginni Virdi said she quit acting as she wanted her to enjoy marital bliss but that is not happening.

Parminder Singh Malhi has denied all the claims. He told ETimes TV that he never raised his hand on her. He told the publication that Ginni Virdi should have complained to the cops in Canada if he had hit her just days after the delivery. He also says that her brother and she conspired to frame him. It seems they reached their place within ten minutes after she alleged that he assaulted her. He said that they had filed the complaint even before the incident allegedly happened.

He was quoted as saying, "Today, I can’t meet my son unless I give in to her demands of expensive gifts or gadgets. It was a perfect marriage until I stopped being a spendthrift."