Gold Awards 2022: Harshad Chopda bags four nominations, Shehnaaz Gill, Shivangi Joshi, Ayesha Singh also in the race for coveted trophies

After the International Iconic Awards, it is time for the Gold Awards 2022. Harshad Chopda, Ayesha Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Helly Shah are some of the big names who are nominated for the same. In the actresses category, the names are , Pranali Rathod, Tejasswi Prakash, Ayesha Singh and others. Even Aditi Rathore has been nominated. hunk Harshad Chopda has four nominations. He is in the most popular categories like Best Actor, Best Jodi and so on. We are sure fans of Shraddha Arya - Dheeraj Dhoopar and Harshad Chopda - Pranali Rathod will be fighting hard. Fahmaan Khan is also nominated for Best Actor. Many fans also want young actor to take home the trophy. Also Read - Deepika Padukone's EPIC reaction to a fan saying, 'We love you,' will leave you in splits [Watch Video]

There is stiff competition in the Style Diva of the Industry Award. Some of the names in the reckoning are Surbhi Chandna, , Shivangi Joshi, Shehnaaz Gill. We have stars like , Pratik Sehajpal and Mohsin Khan in the male categories. Given the fact that Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahaani has completed a year, fans want it to be bestowed with the Best Show Award. It is one of those shows that enjoyed immense popularity on social media. Imlie is also nominated for Best Director, Atif. Also Read - Palak Tiwari is ready for her Bollywood debut with the movie RomeoS3?

Karan Kundrra is nominated for the Fit Actor category while his hosting stint have got him a nomination for Best Host as well. is also in the race with his work on the show, Woh Toh Hai Albela. Isha Malviya of Udaariyaan is nominated for performance in negative role. It looks like the competition will be super stiff with some of them having huge fandoms that believe in systematic and aggressive voting. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Kanchi Singh, Pooja Gor, Poonam Pandey and other celebs to star; Ranveer Singh to host [View Pics]