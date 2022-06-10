Govinda finally reacts to Krushna Abhishek's tearful public apology; 'Show some love off-camera'

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek have often grabbed a lot of eyeballs due to their infamous fight. Their spat is getting uglier day by day. However recently when Krushna Abhishek broke down and made a public apology to his mama Govinda, many thought that the enmity will end. But, it seems like Govinda has a different angle on this apology. In his recent appearance on a chat show with Maniesh Paul, he was asked to react to Krushna Abhishek's tearful public apology where Govinda said that he was hurtful about Krushna's remark of calling him a villain. He said, "He has assumed and presumed that something wrong is happening in his life due to me." Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan gets trolled for her snobbish attitude, netizens say, 'One day she will become Jaya Bachchan'

Later when Maniesh Paul probed that Krushna's apology was genuine, to which he reacted and said, "Then let the love be seen off-camera too. He's a well-brought-up boy that shows. But he needs to know that he is being used by writers and that there is a limit to being used." Govinda even expressed his surprise that why is he making public remarks and not calling or meeting him personally.

When broke down at Maniesh Paul's show and apologised to Govinda

"Chichi mama, main aapse bohot pyaar karta hun, aur aapko bohot miss karta hun. Hamesha miss karta hun aur yaad karta hun, aap kabhi papers aur unn cheezon pe kabhi mat jana. Ki media mein kya aa gaya hai aur kya likha hai. Main ek hi cheez bohot miss karta hun, main chahta hun ki mere jo babies hai, wo mere mama ke sath khele. Wo bohot miss karta hun main. Aur muhje pata hai wo mujhe bohot yaad karte honge, hamesh yaad karte honge (Chichi uncle, I love you a lot, and I miss you a lot. You should not believe everything that appears in the papers and the media. And I miss one thing very badly; I want my kids to play with my uncle, that I miss a lot. And I know he must also miss me)."

Govinda called Krushna a liar on his claim that he didn't meet his newborns at the hospital. He said that he did go to the hospital four-time but they refuse to meet him and he assumed that it must be some safety measures by the hospital. We wonder how long this mudslinging will go on.