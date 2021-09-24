Since a year or more, we have been reading about the family feud between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda. The relations between the two are strained, and things do not seem to be improving as of now. It seems troubles began from 2016 when Govinda decided to make an appearance on Kapil Sharma's show on Sony TV instead of supporting Krushna Abhishek's Comedy Nights Live. This left Krushna upset. Since then, things have been going downhill due to some reason or the other. We just spoke to Akash Gaharwar who happens to be the cousin of Govinda. When we told him that fans were disheartened to see the rift between the two, this is what he had to say...

He told us, "Media has exaggerated the whole thing. It is just that there are some misunderstandings that need to get cleared out. The two have enough and more love in their hearts for one another. I feel one day the two of them need to sit down over dinner and sort out the matter. Govinda Ji is the pillar of our family. He is the father figure that provides shade to one and all. The two just need to talk it out."

There is a general perception that Kashmera Shah and Sunita Ahuja are perhaps the reason why the rift is not getting sorted. Akash says, "We cannot blame them. No one is responsible for this. The misunderstandings have aggravated but that does not mean that he does not love Krushna Abhishek. It is a just a matter of time. His influence has been present on all of us."

Akash Gaharwar has done a movie in the past. He was seen on the show, Dance With Me with Shakti and Mukti Mohan. He is a specialist in the Bollywood form of dance that is a mix of freestyle and expression.